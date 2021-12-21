Wood River High School senior Hunter Thompson poses with his parents, Brad Thompson (left) and Christi Thompson (right), as he officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Delaware State on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Wood River High School.
Thompson, a senior pitching and hitting prospect, committed to play at at the NCAA Division I school back in July while he was playing in the East Coast for Elite Baseball, a national baseball factory comprising three traveling teams from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York.
Thompson said he enjoyed the feel of Delaware State. Despite it not being a huge school, he said its NCAA Division I status made the Hornets attractive.
