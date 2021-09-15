The Wood River High School volleyball team keeps on winning.
The Wolverines are now 12-2 overall, and 5-0 in the Great Basin 7 Conference, after taking down five straight matches when Wood River traveled to Jerome for the Jerome Invitational.
“We focused on limiting our errors today,” WRHS head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “[We’re] speeding up our offense and came out on top. It was a full team effort today.”
Wood River made haste of the competition by taking down Ridgevue (25-12, 25-16), Buhl (25-12, 25-18), Filer (25-13, 19-25, 15-5), Nampa (25-15, 25-17) and Gooding (25-18, 25-19).
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1
Wood River hosted the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on Thursday, Sept. 9 at WRHS and came away victorious by winning 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15.
Rutland said her team had good defensive play and service pressure that kept the Wolverines in the entire match.
Samantha Chambers led WRHS with five aces, six kills and three blocks.
Offensively, Willa Laski had nine kills, Kadance Jacobson had 11 kills, Sidney Wilson had eight kills and Bella Hadam added seven kills.
Defensively, Charlie Loomis and Sophie Vandenberg had eight digs a piece.
Up next for Wood River is an away match with Burley on Sept. 16 at Burley High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In