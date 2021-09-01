The Wood River High School varsity volleyball team showed what it can do when the Lady Wolverines traveled to Jerome for a tri-meet against Filer and Jerome on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Wood River won the opening match against Filer 25-16, 25-22, 15-10.
Senior Caroline Seaward had four aces and four kills. Senior Willa Laski had 10 kills and sophomore Kadance Jacobson had seven kills. Junior Sophie Vandenberg had 11 digs while junior Samantha Chambers had two blocks, one ace and 29 assists.
“We stood up against a great team in Filer,” Wood River head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “We battled our way back into it the second half of the first set and didn’t look back. It was a strong team showing all around.”
Against Jerome, Wood River again looked impressive by winning 25-13, 26-24, 25-8.
“Wilson and Laski shared the offensive role pitching in eight kills,” Rutland said. “Chambers ran the offense and set out 32 assists. Loomis was really strong at the service line with three aces and dug up nine balls defensively. It was a strong first conference match with a few little kinks to work out at a lot to look forward to.”
Wood River (2-0) was on the road again at Twin Falls on Tuesday, Aug. 31., which finished after press time. Wood River makes its home debut after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 7, when the Wolverines welcome Minico for a Great Basin 7 Conference matchup.
