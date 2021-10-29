The top overall seed Wood River Wolverines enter the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Volleyball Tournament with a chip on their shoulder.
Coming into the Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed with a bye week, the Wolverines defeated Canyon Ridge, 3-1.
All was looking good for the Wolverines. That was, however, until they ran into No. 2 Twin Falls for the conference championship. The Bruins stunned the Wolverines on their home floor on Thursday, Oct. 21, to win the GB7 Conference Tournament, causing Wood River to claw and fight its way into the IHSAA State Tournament.
The entire match was a hotly contested environment with both teams going back and forth. However, the Bruins were able to take advantage of Wood River’s nerves and capitalize on the Wolverines’ unforced errors. Twin Falls ended up winning in five sets, 3-2, with scores of 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 8-15.
“[Twin Falls] played a good match, and we did not,” WRHS head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “As big of a bummer it was to lose the conference championship, it was humbling, and we learned from it.”
After grieving in the locker room, Wood River regained its composure and beat Burley later that night for a second-place finish and a ticket to state. Wood River won, 3-0.
“We bounced back and came out strong against Burley,” Rutland said. “Losing to Twin Falls was a good loss going into the state tournament. We learned that we cannot do errors like that against a team like Twin Falls. I’m glad it happened, and it’ll be beneficial moving forward.”
Wood River (27-5) still received the No. 1 seed at state and will open the tournament against No. 8 Nampa (10-9). The last time Wood River met Nampa was in the Jerome Invitational earlier in the season with the Wolverines winning, 2-0.
If Wood River beats Nampa and moves on, the Wolverines will take on the winner of No. 4 Columbia and No. 5 Moscow.
There is also a likely scenario that the Wood River/Twin Falls rivalry isn’t done for the year. Twin Falls received the No. 3 seed and if both teams win out, a rematch of the GB7 Championship will be in order. Twin Falls takes on No. 6 Century in the first round.
“I would love to see them again,” Rutland said. “The girls are hungry to show that we can be better and that we are better.”
The opening round of the IHSAA 4A State Volleyball Tournament begins at 9 a.m. today at Post Falls High School. If Wood River moves onto the second round, then the Wolverines will play at 4 p.m. today, Oct. 29. The entire tournament will be available for live stream on the NFHS Network.
Panthers square off against Miners in 1AD2 Tournament
The Carey Panther volleyball team looks to continue its postseason run in the IHSAA 1AD2 State Volleyball Tournament.
The Panthers pulled off a magical postseason run at the District 4 Sawtooth Conference Tournament in Shoshone by winning the entire playoff bracket. Carey entered the District 4 postseason as the No. 5 seed and went on to beat Hagerman in the first round, 3-1, with scores of 25-20, 16-25, 27-25, 25-16.
In the next round, Carey made the biggest upset of the year by beating No. 1 Sun Valley Community School, 3-0, with scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-18. In the championship game, Carey defeated No. 7 Hansen, 3-1, with scores of 25-20, 28-26, 10-25, 25-17.
Carey’s postseason doesn’t get any easier as the Panthers (8-7) were awarded the No. 6 seed and will open the tournament against No. 3 Mackay (21-3). Previously, the Miners beat the Panthers on Oct. 12 in Mackay, 3-0, with scores of 15-25, 16-25, 7-25.
The first round of the 1AD2 Tournament is 9 a.m. today, Oct. 29, at Lewiston High School. If Carey beats Mackay, the Panthers will play the winner of No. 2 Council and No. 7 Deary, which would be played at 2 p.m. today.
The entire tournament will be live streamed on the NFHS Network.
