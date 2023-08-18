Wood River volleyball is looking to get back to the state playoffs this season behind a young, energetic squad.
This year marks head coach Kristyn Rutland’s fifth with the program. Last season, the team didn’t qualify for the state tournament after making it in the 2021 season.
However, this year’s team will feel fresh, as it features several new faces in prominent roles.
“We have a bit of a young group this year, (with) a couple experienced kids, but last year we had a ton of experience in our senior class,” Rutland said. “So, in terms of (years), we’re less experienced, but I think we’re a little bit more eager.”
In the 2022 season, the Wolverines had six seniors on their roster. This year, only two are on the roster.
The relative inexperience hasn’t dissuaded players’ confidence ahead of this season, though.
“I’m really excited for the new blood in our team and for everyone to see how we have an entirely new team,” said senior outside hitter Kadance Jacobson.
Rutland is also relishing the progress to come this year. “This is just a really kind and hard working group of kids,” she said. “I think we’re really going to be able to develop ourselves as a team as opposed to just a really good bunch of individuals. I think we have a really great ability this year to work together.”
Jacobson felt the same way, emphasizing how tight the team is at this point. “We are like a family already and we bring a lot of good energy,” she said.
Rutland attributes the closeness and early preseason success of the team to how her two seniors, Jacobson and libero Lainee Ludington, role model for others.
“We have two really great senior leaders who work their butts off every day,” Rutland said. “They are really setting a really nice tone for the others.”
The goal this year, though, is to channel the team’s spirit and make a postseason run.
“They’re just really jazzed (for the season),” Rutland said. “They’re really looking to get back to state this year and continue to be the top in our conference. We’re ready to work hard and get there.” ￼
