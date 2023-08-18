Wood River Volleyball

Wood River sophomore middle hitter Ellie Sandoz goes for a hit in preseason practice.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River volleyball is looking to get back to the state playoffs this season behind a young, energetic squad.

This year marks head coach Kristyn Rutland’s fifth with the program. Last season, the team didn’t qualify for the state tournament after making it in the 2021 season.

However, this year’s team will feel fresh, as it features several new faces in prominent roles.

