The Wood River High School coed varsity tennis team ended the regular season with a tie on Thursday, May 6, as the Wolverines split 6-6 with the visiting Twin Falls Bruins.
The Bruins took control in the boys and girls singles matches, where Twin Falls took a 4-2 advantage. What kept WRHS in the contest between the Great Basin Conference rivals was in the boys and girls doubles matches, where the Wolverines swept, 4-0. Twin Falls won both its mixed doubles matches.
Gus Sabina, Wood River’s No. 1 boys singles player, beat Twin Falls’ Noah Pitts, 6-3, 6-3. Twin Falls then went on to take wins when Noah Cox (6-0, 6-0) beat Wood River’s Trent Baker, and Brett McQueen (6-1, 6-4) beat Wood River’s Cody McKinnon.
In a rare defeat, Wood River’s No. 1 Meg Keating lost to Twin Falls’ Isabel Jacobs, 6-2, 6-3, in the top girls singles match. Twin Falls also received a win from Mazie Walter when she beat Maddox Nickum for the No. 3 girls singles, 7-6 (0), 6-4.
Wood River’s Sofia Calcagno notched a win against Emma Cox, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Wood River’s No. 1 boys doubles team of Jake Simon and John Chen beat Kyler Western and Kurtis Christensen, 7-6 (4), 7-5. Garin Beste and Simon Weekes beat Twin Falls’ Alexander Coates and Carson Broadbent, 6-4, 7-5, in the No. 2 boys doubles.
Penelope Weekes and Jessica Popke took a victory in the No. 1 girls doubles for Wood River. Weekes and Popke beat Abby Burch and Shelby Traveller, 6-2, 7-6 (3). In the No. 2 girls doubles, Marcella Fisher and Tenney Barrow beat Twin Falls’ Hannah Tolley and Paris Lloyd, 6-0, 6-1.
The remaining two losses for Wood River were Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy, who lost to Isabel Manning and Joshua Mix in the No. 1 mixed doubles match, 6-3, 6-4. Libby Traveller and Mason Ward also defeated Wood River’s Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton, 6-2, 7-6 (7).
Wood River tennis will be at the District IV tennis tournament, Wednesday, May 12, at Twin Falls High School.
SVCS ties with Weiser, beats Fruitland
The Sun Valley Community School varsity coed tennis team traveled to Weiser and Fruitland on Saturday. The Cutthroats came away with a tie with Weiser, 6-6, and beat Fruitland, 8-4.
Against Weiser, Aaron Gathrid, Gabe Delgado and Rye Fruehling all won in the boys singles matches. Nils Huss and Caelin Bradshaw, and Walker Spoor and Jack Colgate won their boys doubles matches.
Savannah Spoor and Kai Nelson won in the No. 2 mixed doubles.
Against Fruitland, SVCS received wins from Gathrid and Delgado in the boys singles. Huss and Bradshaw won in the boys doubles while Walker Spoor and Colgate also won. Savannah Spoor and Nelson won in the mixed doubles. In the girls singles, Brie Tobias won her match.
Rounding out the girls doubles, Avery Griffin and Frances Cherp won their match, and Christine Estep and Amanda Dunn also won.
SVCS will travel to Twin Falls for the Northside Conference tennis tournament on Saturday, May 15.
