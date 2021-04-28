The Wood River High School varsity coed tennis team continued its Great Basin Conference dominance with a 10-2 victory over Burley on Thursday, April 22.
Wood River once again claimed victories from all of its No. 1 boys and girls singles and doubles teams.
Gus Sabina won in the boys No. 1 singles slot with a victory over Moritz Von Nitzsch, 6-1, 6-1. Meg Keating, the girls No. 1 singles player, also took a victory by beating Sadie Cook, 6-0, 6-2.
In the No. 1 boys doubles, Jake Simon and John Chen beat Alec Alcocer and Paxton Lynch, 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 1 girls doubles team of Tatnall Watts and Jessica Popke beat Clara Gerratt and Sylvia Heiner in a comeback victory, 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (2).
In the top mixed doubles match, Wood River’s Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy beat Adam Kloepfer and Christina Cook, 6-1, 6-3.
For the No. 2 boys doubles, Garin Beste and Simon Weekes beat Isaac Farfan and James Squire, 6-2, 6-2.
In the No. 2 girls doubles, Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow beat Terin Garrard and Andi Bulkeley, 6-3, 6-1. In the No. 2 mixed doubles team, Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton beat Wesley Lind and Anna Linzy, 6-1, 6-0.
Cody McKinnon beat Ryan Gerratt in the No. 3 boys singles match, 6-3, 6-3. Maeve Coffelt beat Grace Miller in the No. 3 girls singles match, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.
Burley’s only victories were in the No. 2 girls and boys singles matches. Katri Beck beat Maddox Nickum, 6-4, 7-5. Dallen Larsen beat Trent Baker, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
