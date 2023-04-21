The Wood River High School tennis team dropped just one of 24 matches en route a pair of wins against Minico and Jerome this week.
The Wolverines swept Jerome on Tuesday, 12-0.
No. 1: Gus Sabina (WRHS) def. Isaiah Steele, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Benjamin Boccabella (WRHS) def. Kaden Rushing, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: John Tumalo (WRHS) wins.
No. 1: Jessica Popke (WRHS) def. Naomi Johnson, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2: Cedar Shepard (WRHS) def. Evelynn Brown, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 3: Ashlyn Roth (WRHS) def. Morgan Evans, 6-1 , 6-1.
No. 1: Garin Beste-Chase Schwartz (WRHS) def. Jamison Stoker-Sagen Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Ballard Griswold-Joe Boccabella (WRHS) def. Chandler Couch-Raif Cockrell, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 1: Lucy Ford-Taylor Merrick (WRHS) def. Gracie Ellis-Faride Segundo Gonzalez, 6-1 , 7-5.
No. 2: Sydney Nickum-Thea Kraft (WRHS) def. Michaela Flores-Mylilla Pilkenton, 6-2 , 6-1.
No. 1: Simon Weekes-Tenney Barrow (WRHS) def. Deacon Ellis-Hallie Ellis, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2: Cody McKinnon-Lili Peck (WRHS) def. Chandler Couch-Yazdely Ibarra.
A day after sweeping Jerome, the Wolverines topped Minico 11-1.
No. 1: Gus Sabina (WRHS) def. Mattia Natale, 8-0.
No. 2: John Tumalo (WRHS) def. Hendrix Smith, 8-2.
No. 3: Benjamin Fenn (WRHS) def. Payton Crandall, 8-4.
No. 1: Jessica Popke (WRHS) def. Elaina Heath, 8-0.
No. 2: Meave Coffelt (WRHS) def. Kylee Gibbons, 8-2.
No. 3: Cedar Shepard (WRHS) def. Jocelyn Victorino, 8-0.
No. 1: Garin Beste-Chase Schwartz (WRHS) def. Cooper Edwards-Crew Smith, 8-1.
No. 2: Ballard Griswold-Joe Boccabella (WRHS) def. Tucker Arthur-Isaac Patterson, 8-0.
No. 1: Nayeli Rodriguez-Jamie Tanner (Minico) def. Lucy Ford-Taylor Merrick, 8-5.
No. 2: Sydney Nickum-Ashlyn Roth (WRHS) def. Nicole Badachi Martinez- Karely Magana, 8-3.
No. 1: Simon Weekes-Tenney Barrow (WRHS) def. Edie Payton-Ian Molina, 8-2.
No. 2: Cody McKinnon-Lili Peck (WRHS) def. Kylie Dansie-Jacob Graham, 8-3. ￼
