The Wood River High School tennis team rebounded from its loss against the Sun Valley Community School last week to dominate the Minico Spartans 11-1 on Tuesday, April 20.
Wood River received wins from both its top three boys and girls singles matches along with both top teams in the boys and girls doubles teams.
In the No. 1 boys singles match, Gus Sabina beat Jaden Robinson, 6-1, 6-0. Trent Baker beat Dylan Larsen, 6-0, 6-3, in the No. 2 boys singles. Cody McKinnon beat Cash Cofer in the boys No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-0.
In the girls singles, No. 1 player Meg Keating beat Avalyne Mack-Praegitzer, 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 2 girls singles, Maddox Nickum beat Edie Payton, 6-0, 6-1. Maeve Coffelt defeated Karina Madera in the girls No. 3 match, 6-2, 6-0.
In the doubles, the No. 1 boys team of Jake Simon and John Chen beat Mekhi Mitchell and Mason Wilkins, 6-1, 6-0. Simon Weekes and Garin Beste beat Easton Arthur and Dylan McKenzie in the boys No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-2.
The girls No. 1 doubles team of Tatnall Watts and Jessica Popke beat Triniti Peralez and Shari Tanner, 7-5, 7-6. Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow beat Nayeli Dominguez and Elaina Heath, 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 1 mixed doubles team of Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy beat Brightyn Hartley and Joseph Link, 7-5, 7-5.
The lone win for Minico was in the No. 2 mixed doubles match, when Micah Whitesides and Tanner Lewis beat Wood River’s Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton, 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.
Up next for the Wood River tennis team is a home meet against Canyon Ridge. That match is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m.
