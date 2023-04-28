WR-Wolverines-logo@

Wood River’s co-ed tennis team ran its record to 10-0 on Tuesday with an 11-1 win over Canyon Ridge.

The Wolverines played a home match against Jerome after press time on Thursday before heading to the toughest test of the season so far: the 32-team Capital Tennis Classic in Boise on April 28-29. They’re also set to play in the Eastern Idaho Invitational in Idaho Falls, a 16-team tournament, on May 5-6.

“Both of these tournaments are highly competitive and are a great measuring stick for what the kids can expect for the state tournament,” Head Coach Jamie Hjort said. “Plus, it gives them a chance to play most of the bigger 5A schools.”

