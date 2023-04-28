Wood River’s co-ed tennis team ran its record to 10-0 on Tuesday with an 11-1 win over Canyon Ridge.
The Wolverines played a home match against Jerome after press time on Thursday before heading to the toughest test of the season so far: the 32-team Capital Tennis Classic in Boise on April 28-29. They’re also set to play in the Eastern Idaho Invitational in Idaho Falls, a 16-team tournament, on May 5-6.
“Both of these tournaments are highly competitive and are a great measuring stick for what the kids can expect for the state tournament,” Head Coach Jamie Hjort said. “Plus, it gives them a chance to play most of the bigger 5A schools.”
Here are the results from Tuesday’s win over the Riverhawks:
CANYON RIDGE — 1, WOOD RIVER — 11 Boys Singles
No. 1: Gus Sabina (WRHS) def. Gavin Petersen, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: John Tumalo (WRHS) def. Chase Peterson, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
No. 3: Benjamin Fenn (WRHS) def. Zachary Haderlie, 6-4, 6-3.
Girls Singles
No. 1: Jessica Popke (WRHS) def. Emma Pierson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Meave Coffelt (WRHS) def. Abigail Branvold, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3: Cedar Shepard (WRHS) def. Madelyn Scott, 6-0, 6-1.
Boys Doubles
No. 1: Garin Beste-Chase Schwartz (WRHS) def. Jackson Greene-Tanner Stevens, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Ballard Griswold-Joe Boccabella (WRHS) def. Ryker Memmott-Ethan Williams, 6-3, 6-2.
Girls Doubles
No. 1: Taylor Merrick-Lucy Ford (WRHS) def. Breanna Williams-Emma Thompson, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2: Sydney Nickum-Ashlyn Roth (WRHS) def. Fabby Ronquillo-Ellie Laymon, 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles
No. 1 — Asher Alexander-Megan Peacock def. Simon Weekes-Tenney Barrow (WRHS) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
No. 2 — Cody McKinnon-Lili Peck (WRHS) def. Blake Lansdon-Gabrielle Wilcox, 6-1, 2-6, 10-1.
Cutthroats win two district matches
The Sun Valley Community School tennis team improved to 5-2-1 on the season with wins over Gooding (12-0) and Sugar-Salem (10-2). The Cutthroats played Jerome at Wood River High School after press time on Thursday. ￼
