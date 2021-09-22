The Wood River High School varsity swim team took eighth overall in the Mini-Cassia Invite over the weekend.
The WRHS boys took fourth (33 points) during the meet that featured 13 schools. The Wolverines logged in the final standings behind Burley (47 points), Jerome (44) and Canyon Ridge (43).
As a team, WRHS totaled 41 points between the boys and girls.
The top swimmers for the Wolverines were freshman Ben Boccabella, who placed second in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 12.38 seconds.
Junior Ethan Hansen also had a great weekend. He took second in the 100 Freestyle with 52.23 seconds. Hansen also placed third in the 50 Freestyle with 24.16 seconds.
Hansen and Boccabella were also a part of the 200 Free Relay team that took fourth with 1:43.57. Joining Hansen and Boccabella on that team were senior Larsen Bier and sophomore Dylan Smith.
The team of Hansen, Smith, Bier and junior Michael Hurd took fourth in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:57.42.
Other fourth-place finishers for WRHS were Smith (2:35.57) in the 200 Intermediate, Hurd (1:09.44) in the 100 Backstroke and freshman Riley Rundell (2:27.90) in the girls 200 Freestyle.
The WRHS girls team took 11th place with eight points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In