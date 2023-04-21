All-District swimmer Ethan Hansen will continue his athletic career at Division-III St. Nobert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.
A four-year member of the team, the Wood River senior signed a letter of intent at Wood River High School last week.
Hansen peaked at states. He was one of 11 Wolverines to earn spots at the IHSAA 4A State Swimming Championships on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center. There, he finished third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free with personal records in each race. Hansen, juniors Dylan Smith and Porter Thompson and sophomore Emmett Stouffer also earned sixth in the 400-free relay in 3:46.19.
