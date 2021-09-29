Flexing its muscles, the Wood River High School varsity volleyball team took care of business with ease on Thursday, Sept. 23, in front of a home crowd at the WRHS gymnasium.
The Wolverines welcomed the Mountain Home Tigers and swept their Great Basin 7 Conference foe in straight games, 3-0.
Scores were 25-19, 25-14, 25-18.
Despite the lopsided victory, WRHS head coach Kristyn Rutland believes her team can play better than they did on Thursday night.
“I think we did some really good things, but performance-wise I think we could’ve played better as a team,” Rutland said. “We were a little flat.”
Rutland added that her team came into Thursday night a little complacent.
Wood River (19-5, 7-0 GB7) was coming off the Bonneville Classic where the Wolverines finished in third place. In that tournament, WRHS went 5-4 in nine matches while capping off the tournament with a 2-1 victory over host Bonneville.
Complacent or not, the high standard that Rutland has created for Wood River shouldn’t be ignored. The Wolverines are on a hot streak and currently own the top spot in the GB7. With players like senior Willa Laski (13 kills) and junior Samantha Chambers (40 assists, four aces, four kills), who are constantly leading the Wolverines to victories, WRHS will see a serious push in the postseason.
Another bright spot for Rutland was seeing junior Sidney Wilson coming out of her shell.
“I thought Sidney had a breakthrough game tonight,” Rutland said. “She’s one of our bigger hitters, and she’s been struggling a little bit. She’s always very dominant in practice, but tonight had a good match, so that was nice to see.”
Wilson added 12 kills against Mountain Home.
Up next for WRHS is an away match against Canyon Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 30.
