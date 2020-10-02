All three Wood River High School volleyball teams went home victorious when the Wolverines paid a visit to Mountain Home on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Wood River’s varsity squad (6-1, 4-1 4A Great Basin-West Conference) won in straight sets, 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-21).
The junior varsity also won in straight sets, 2-0 (25-10, 25-15) and the freshman won 2-1 (25-16, 14-25, 15-6).
“We’re starting to get settled into a lineup,” Wood River varsity head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “We’ll work hard in the next couple of matches to solidify [our lineup] and move forward into a more systematic defense. Our offense is starting to step up and be more aggressive.”
Leading the Wolverines were Paige Madsen with 11 kills, Samantha Chambers with eight aces, six kills and 20 assists.
Willa Laski added seven kills.
