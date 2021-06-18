The Wood River Legacy softball squad put up plenty of runs on Wednesday, June 16, for a doubleheader series against the visiting Lemhi Express at Hailey’s Founders Field.
The 18U Legacy team won both games, 27-4 and 26-3.
“We’re doing well and progressing each week,” Legacy head coach Jake Hothem said. “The girls stay positive and work hard.”
In the first game against Lemhi, the Legacy put up 20 hits, and in the second game, the Legacy put up 22 hits.
The summer league softball season has seen an influx of participation for the Wood River Baseball and Softball Association. Between all four teams on the softball side, 65 total girls have turned out. Because of the high demand, the 10U Cubs could split into two different teams by the end of the summer. Previously, there was a shortage of younger softball players to the point that they couldn’t even field a 10U team in the past. Now, there could be two 10U teams.
As for the 18U Legacy (5-2), they’ll be on the road for the next two games. They play at the Diamond Crushers on Tuesday, June 22, and then they play at the Vipers on Tuesday, July 6.
The Legacy’s next home game will be Tuesday, July 13, against the Vipers at Hailey’s Founders Softball Field. First pitch to that game is 7 p.m.
