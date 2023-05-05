Wood River softball powers to second round in district tournament

Spurred by lively bats and dominant pitching, the Wood River High School softball team raced into the second round of the district tournament on Thursday in Twin Falls, dispatching Canyon Ridge, 16-2.
Sophomore pitcher Makinzie Nelson recorded 16 of 18 outs by strikeout in the six-inning win, giving up two runs and recording no walks.
On offense the Wolverines scored eight runs in the final frame to blow the game open. Gretchen Atienza, Grendel Sprong, Kacie Flolo and Jette Ward each drove in runs in the last.
Wood River totaled nine hits on the day. Ward led the way, going 3-5. Emmalese Nilsen also connected with multiple hits.
The upset takes the fifth-seeded Wolverines into a second-round matchup with No. 1 Twin Falls. First pitch is a noon on Saturday at Twin Falls High School.
Canyon Ridge now moves to the other side of the double-elimination bracket. They'll play a home game against six-seed Minico in a win-or-go-home matchup on Saturday.
Two teams from the Great Basin 7 conference will earn berths in the state tournament.
