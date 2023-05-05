Wood River softball powers to second round in district tournament

Sophomore pitcher Makinzie Nelson recorded 16 of 18 outs by strikeout in the six-inning game, giving up two runs and no walks. 

 Courtesy photo by Nicky Elsbree

Spurred by lively bats and dominant pitching, the Wood River High School softball team raced into the second round of the district tournament on Thursday in Twin Falls, dispatching Canyon Ridge, 16-2. 

Sophomore pitcher Makinzie Nelson recorded 16 of 18 outs by strikeout in the six-inning win, giving up two runs and recording no walks. 

On offense the Wolverines scored eight runs in the final frame to blow the game open. Gretchen Atienza, Grendel Sprong, Kacie Flolo and Jette Ward each drove in runs in the last. 

mdee@mtexpress.com

Load comments