The Wood River High School softball team will start its postseason on the road Thursday in Twin Falls.
The Wolverines (10-11, 5-7 in GB7) finished the year winning six of their last eight to finish and four of their last five, sweeping doubleheaders against Mountain Home and Minico before falling to Jerome on Monday.
Now, the fifth-seeded girls head to fourth-seeded Canyon Ridge on Thursday to open the Great Basin 7 Tournament. First pitch is at 5 p.m. at Canyon Ridge High School.
Hmm…imagine that, ladies have finally been able to practice outdoors, on grass and they’re winning. Go on a run and have some fun.
