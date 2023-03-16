The Wood River softball team dropped its season opener on Tuesday, March 14 at Buhl, 8-7, in a tale of two, three-inning stretches.
The Wolverines were up, 7-0, after three innings and the hosts came back to score eight runs in the next three innings for the victory.
"I don't know if we tightened up or what," head coach Matt Nelson said. "The weather turned, and it was not good, and we didn't handle the adversity well.
"The best thing for the girls, I told them, is to do the best they can to win every at-bat. Win each pitch. Shrink it down to win each pitch thrown at you. If they do that the results will come later on."
The weather was in the mid-40s to start the game and Nelson said it became rainy and nasty.
Sophomore Makinzie Nelson took the loss. She totaled seven strikeouts, walked one, allowed nine hits and four earned runs.
"We did some good things," coach Nelson said. "We were solid for the first three innings. It was our first time outside. That Buhl team, I tip my cap. They are going to be a really good SCIC team."
Senior Grendel Sprong slammed a pair of home runs, the first one on the first pitch she saw. She also walked and drove in four runs. Sophomore Emmi Nilsen also had a home run.
Nelson, Charlotte Stone, Bella Hadam, Gretchen Atienza and Jette Ward all singled.
"Overall, it was a good game, a good challenge for us," coach Nelson said. "It was good to get outside and get work in. I'm proud of the girls and their performance. I consider this a building block to get better as we go back to the gym. We knocked the rust off.
"We did things really well and there are things we need to work on. Our approach at the plate needs work. When you get up on a team you have to continue to score runs. We also have to do things here and there to help us win games."
The Wolverines are next at Middleton Senior for a doubleheader on March 31.
