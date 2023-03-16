WR Wolverines-logo

The Wood River softball team dropped its season opener on Tuesday, March 14 at Buhl, 8-7, in a tale of two, three-inning stretches.

The Wolverines were up, 7-0, after three innings and the hosts came back to score eight runs in the next three innings for the victory.

"I don't know if we tightened up or what," head coach Matt Nelson said. "The weather turned, and it was not good, and we didn't handle the adversity well.

