Of all the teams that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard not to think that the Wood River High School boys varsity soccer team was one of the teams affected the most.
The Wolverines ended the season midway through 2020, and had to resort to an intrasquad scrimmage on their Senior Night. WRHS also lost a big bulk of their seniors, so the sparkle of what could have been will always linger in the air with the talented bunch that had to move on.
The Wolverines technically finished the year 6-5-2; however, all five of those losses were forfeits. WRHS actually went 6-0-2 on the pitch in 2020, with three of those wins coming against cross-county rival Sun Valley Community School.
As their season ended, the Wolverines then had to watch the Cutthroats make an improbable run for a third straight 3A title.
Losing 13 seniors from a talented bunch, head coach Luis Monjaras planned well ahead to know what type of team he would have in 2021.
“We worked our returning players pretty hard during the senior game,” Monjaras said. “We made it so we would know what we had this year. We should be pretty strong again, with the same anticipation and desire they had last year.”
Senior midfielder Heron Barriga will bring his goal scoring capabilities. He scored in bunches early in the year with four goals.
Sophomore Conrad Foster will be important on defense. So will senior Fernando Reyes, who will split time between defenseman and midfielder.
“We are expecting them to give us their full out and to lead this team,” Monjaras said. “They’re the kids with the most experience on the varsity side.”
The freshman class is big in numbers, but tiny in size. Monjaras is excited to see what he has with that group because of their talent. Monjaras also said there are a few transfers that will make an appearance on his squad this year.
Monjaras said he has a fast team. All starting 11 players are quick, and fit enough to play a full game, he said. From offense to defense, they’ll be fast.
The one potential weakness is in the net. Monjaras has two freshman playing goalkeeper, which will keep the defense busy.
With fewer than 10 practices, Monjaras added that he feels confident in his team. There aren’t any injuries coming into the season with many of his players returning from playing a full summer of soccer.
“They have the whole soccer mentality and they’re expecting to have a full season,” Monjaras said. “They’re anxious more than anything.”
Going into the season with last year cut short, it’s tough to see what other teams in the Great Basin 7 Conference will be like. Two teams (Jerome and Canyon Ridge) from the GB7 made runs in the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Tournament, with Canyon Ridge finishing in third place.
Even though the Wolverines missed out on finishing the season in 2020, Monjaras said the expectations will still be high for WRHS. This is a program that won the IHSAA 4A State Title in 2017, so greatness is always within reach for the Wolverines.
WRHS begins it season this Saturday, Aug. 21, at home against Caldwell at Phil Homer Field at 4 p.m. Then on Monday, Aug. 23, the Wolverines welcome Hillcrest for the second game of the year. The big local game of the season will be against Sun Valley Community School, which is at Sagewillow on Sept. 18.
WRHS wraps up its home season with a proper Senior Night on Sept. 29, when they host Canyon Ridge in what could be a matchup that would determine the GB7 title, and a chance to get a high seed in the conference tournament.
