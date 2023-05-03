23-05-03-wood-river-baseball-roland-21.jpg

Brock Burrell rounds third.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

Wood River baseball’s class of 2023 put on a show in their final regular season home game on Monday, leading the Wolverines over Jerome in five innings, 15-6.

Seniors Finn Naghsh, Rabbit Buxton, Eric Parris, Clayton Elsbree, Gabe Nilsen, Brock Burrell and Chase Malliarodakis all took the field on Senior Day as the Wolverines ran their record to 12-10 on the year and 5-7 in the Great Basin 7 conference. And, the win earned them all one more game at Founders Field: Beating Jerome helped Wood River leapfrog Mountain Home in the GB7 standings, setting up a home tournament game on Thursday.

Hitting third, Naghsh starred at the plate and on the base paths. The right fielder reached base three times (two hits, one walk), driving in three runs and scoring three on his own. He also stole three bases, bringing his tally to a perfect 13-for-13 on the season. Batting clean up, Elsbree scored two runs and drove in two on a triple.

23-05-03-wood-river-baseball-roland-7.jpg

Luke Hebert earned the win in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader against Mountain Home.
23-05-03-wood-river-baseball-roland-29.jpg

Buxton Rabbit slides into second base.

mdee@mtexpress.com

Load comments