Wood River baseball’s class of 2023 put on a show in their final regular season home game on Monday, leading the Wolverines over Jerome in five innings, 15-6.
Seniors Finn Naghsh, Rabbit Buxton, Eric Parris, Clayton Elsbree, Gabe Nilsen, Brock Burrell and Chase Malliarodakis all took the field on Senior Day as the Wolverines ran their record to 12-10 on the year and 5-7 in the Great Basin 7 conference. And, the win earned them all one more game at Founders Field: Beating Jerome helped Wood River leapfrog Mountain Home in the GB7 standings, setting up a home tournament game on Thursday.
Hitting third, Naghsh starred at the plate and on the base paths. The right fielder reached base three times (two hits, one walk), driving in three runs and scoring three on his own. He also stole three bases, bringing his tally to a perfect 13-for-13 on the season. Batting clean up, Elsbree scored two runs and drove in two on a triple.
In his usual spot atop the order, Buxton reached base three times (one single, one double, one walk), boosting his season average to .411 on the season. And, at the bottom of the order, junior Holden Blair helped turn the lineup around, logging two hits, a walk, two RBIs and scoring two runs.
Senior starter Parris earned the win on the mound, throwing three innings of one-hit ball, striking out five Jerome Tigers. Buxton and junior Dawson Speth threw an inning each to close out the game.
Now, it’s off to districts, where Wood River will face a familiar opponent. The fourth-seeded Wolverines will play the Mountain Home Tigers Thursday at Founders Field. First pitch is at 3:30 p.m.
Wood River splits with Tigers in home return
After 19 games on the road to start the season, Wood River High School baseball got back on its home diamond for the first time on Friday, splitting an afternoon doubleheader with Mountain Home.
The Wolverines took the first game, 7-4, before dropping the second, 8-11, at Founders Field in Hailey.
Luke Hebert led the Wolverines (11-10, 4-7 in GB7) on the mound and at the plate in Game 1, earning the win and helping his own cause. Hebert threw five innings, giving up two earned runs off of five hits and two walks while striking out three. In all, it was efficient work for Hebert, who needed just 68 pitches--42 strikes--to face 21 batters. Splitting time between pitching and left field, Hebert had a 2-3 day at bat, driving in three runs off a triple and a single.
Hitting second, Dawson Speth added a two-run single, scored a run and stole a base. Gabe Nilsen scored two runs off a single and a walk before coming in to close the game on the mound. As a pitcher, Nilsen went two innings giving up two runs on three hits, striking out one batter.
Pitcher Hunter Dallas took the loss for Mountain Home, surrendering seven runs in 4.2 innings.
The Wood River boys played a clean seven innings in Game 1, limiting mistakes in the field--and minimizing extra chances for Mountain Home.
That wasn’t the case in the rubber match.
In Game 2, the Wolverines committed five errors leading to six Mountain Home unearned runs and sinking a shot at the sweep.
Most of that damage came at the expense of Nilsen, who came on in relief of Holden Blair. Mountain Home only touched Nilsen for two earned runs, but errors allowed them to score eight in his 3.2 innings. Blair took the loss, giving up three runs in three innings.
Mountain Home pitcher Alex Lopez earned the win, allowing seven runs in throwing 6.2 innings of work. Lopez held Wood River to just two runs until the seventh inning. In the final frame, though, the Wolverines mounted a furious comeback attempt, scoring five off of Lopez and one off of reliever Sonny Barney, who came in to get the last out for the Tigers. Ultimately, Barney came through, striking out Rabbit Buxton to close the game.
Mountain Home shortstop Tyler Petersen went 2-5 in the second game, driving in four runs to lead his squad at the plate. Leadoff man Sean Jackson reached base four times, scoring three runs.
Blair batted 1-4 in the loss, driving in two off of a triple. Buxton reached base three times and scored a run.
Twin Falls leads the Great Basin 7 with an unbeaten 11-0 conference record. The Bruins are 17-6 on the year, and await the winner of Thursday’s Wood River-Mountain Home matchup. ￼
