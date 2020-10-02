In Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express, the article titled “Panthers ride high in Hailey,” had incorrect-ly stated some Wood River player’s senior status on Sen-ior Night.

In the article, senior Matt Meyers was misrepresented as a junior, which was incorrect.

The article also misspelled Isaac Kolman and Eli Trevino’s names, and had John Chen as a senior, who is no longer on the team.

The rest of Wood River’s seniors that were honored last Friday for Senior Night are Gianpierre Fajardo, Ethan Shoemaker, Matt Meyers, Jor-dan Quirk, Eli Fuller, Ivan Torres, Tuffer Manning, Isaac Kolman, Jesus Sandoval, Eli Trevino, Drake Humphreys and Victor Solis.

