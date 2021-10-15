What a difference a year makes.
From having its season canceled early due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to going undefeated in the Great Basin 7 Conference in 2021, the Wood River High School volleyball team sure knows how to make up for lost time on the court.
Breaking through this season, WRHS (25-5 overall, 12-0 GB7) not only proved that it is the best team in the conference, but also one of the best teams in Idaho. As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, WRHS was ranked No. 1 in the state in the Idahopreps.com Coaches Poll and No. 2 according to Max Preps.
In the Max Preps poll, Bonneville (23-11, 7-0 High Country Conference) stands at the top spot despite WRHS beating the Bees in the Bonneville Classic on Sept. 18.
In the Idahopreps.com Coaches Poll, Bonneville is ranked second.
On Tuesday night, the Wolverines celebrated Senior Night at the WRHS gymnasium with double-dip matches against Twin Falls and Burley.
To open the evening, WRHS beat the Bruins, 3-1, with scores of 14-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21.
Senior Charlotte Loomis had 15 digs and five aces. Sophomore Kadance Jacobson, senior Willa Laski and junior Sidney Wilson led with nine kills each.
In between games, WRHS honored Laski, Loomis and fellow seniors Caroline Seaward and Kimberly Hildago. The four seniors were brought out to a loud gymnasium full of fans, friends and family. Those who were in attendance were treated with a slideshow of memories of each senior.
After the fun, it was time to get back down to business, as Burley would be Wood River’s next victim. The Wolverines beat Burley, 3-1, with scores of 22-25, 25-10, 25-22, 28-26.
Wilson led with 13 kills and three block assists; Laski had eight block assists, 12 kills and two aces. Junior Jette Ward served tough with four aces and had 11 digs.
WRHS makes epic comeback on Friday
Wood River was down 0-2 in sets against Rocky Mountain in a home match at the WRHS gymnasium Friday, Oct. 8
Wood River’s resiliency tested true as the Wolverines ended up taking the match 3-2 with scores of 20-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-12.
Leaders for the night were Wilson with 16 kills, Laski with 11 kills and Jacobson with another 12 kills.
Chambers had a great all-around night with 11 kills, 48 assists, three blocks and two aces. Loomis led defensively with 16 digs, and Ward was tough at the service line with four aces.
Up next for WRHS is the Great Basin 7 Conference volleyball tournament, which began on Thursday. Because of their record, the Wood River Wolverines received the No. 1 seed and a bye in the opening round of the tournament.
Wood River will host the winner between No. 4 Canyon Ridge and No. 5 Minico, which took place after press time on Thursday. WRHS plays the winner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the WRHS gymnasium.
