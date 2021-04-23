Despite honoring its seniors on Senior Day, the Wood River High School baseball team couldn’t keep up with the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on Tuesday, April 20, at Hailey’s Founders Baseball Field for the last home doubleheader of the season.
Canyon Ridge put up at least one run in all innings played except for the fourth in Game 1. The Riverhawks closed out the first game early in the fifth, 10-0. Through five innings pitched, Ian Hughes (83 total pitches) no-hit the Wolverines. He threw nine strikeouts and walked only four batters.
Senior Ethan Shoemaker (2-2) took the loss for Wood River on the mound. He and fellow senior Boone Sherer shared the bump in Game 1. Shoemaker went 2 1/3 innings and gave up six hits and eight runs. Sherer went 2 2/3 innings and gave up five hits and two runs.
After the tough defeat, WRHS honored seniors Liam Curd, David Garcia, Ashton Tanner, Scherer, Victor Solis, Jesus Sandoval, Shoemaker and Matt Meyers.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Wood River lost a heartbreaker by letting a four-run lead slip away. The Riverhawks made a comeback in the last part of the contest to take Game 2, 8-6.
WRHS (6-12-2, 1-6-1 Great Basin Conference) held a 6-2 lead in the third inning, but Canyon Ridge (14-6, 7-3) woke up and its bats came alive.
Junior Hunter Thompson got the call on the mound in Game 2, but only lasted three innings of play. Sophomore Eric Parris came in on relief holding the lead, but gave up crucial hits as the Riverhawks scored two runs in the fourth inning, one run in the fifth and three in the sixth. Parris (2-2) received the loss.
Top hitters in Game 2 for WRHS were Shoemaker (1-for-4, two runs), sophomore Brock Burrell (2-for-3, one run), Thompson (1-for-4, one run, one RBI), junior Dylan Mills (1-for-4, one RBI) and Sandoval (2-for-4).
Up next for WRHS is an away doubleheader against Mountain Home on Friday, April 23.
The WRHS varsity softball team (3-13, 1-6 GBC) was swept when the Wolverines hosted Canyon Ridge. The Riverhawks won both games of a doubleheader, 12-7 and 19-9.
