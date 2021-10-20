Looking prime in the postseason, the Wood River High School varsity volleyball team didn’t miss a beat from a week of not playing.
The Wolverines entered the Great Basin 7 Conference volleyball tournament holding the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye after going 12-0 in conference play.
With its unblemished record, Wood River hosted the No. 4 Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on Saturday night at the WRHS gymnasium. The house was rocking, and the Wolverines looked nearly unbeatable as WRHS won, 3-1, with scores of 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20.
Wood River started off strong, but then flattened out by the third set when Canyon Ridge took advantage of Wood River mistakes.
“We like to make things a little more interesting than they need to be,” WRHS head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “We are finding out that we can win in a lot of different ways, so I think that’s showing some different character for us.”
In the first set, Wood River went on runs early and had strong serves from junior Jette Ward (4 aces), sophomore Kadance Jacobson and junior Bella Hadam (4 aces).
Canyon Ridge began to build some momentum in the second set, despite Wood River still winning the frame. By the third set, Canyon Ridge had figured out how to build some points. However, Wood River made quick adjustments to take the fourth and final set.
“We were not making some great decisions in the third set,” Rutland said. “We were making some unforced errors. We needed to be refocused and execute.”
Junior Sidney Wilson led with 14 kills, the Jacobson added 12 kills and four aces. Senior Willa Laski added nine kills and three blocks. Ward added 14 digs and Hadam added four blocks and five kills.
Up next for Wood River (26-5) is the GB7 championship when the Wolverines host No. 2 Twin Falls (18-9). The match is schedule for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the WRHS gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In