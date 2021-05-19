The Wood River High School varsity track and field team will send two field athletes to the Idaho High School Activities 4A Track and Field Championships at Eagle High School this weekend.
Senior Star Heron threw a personal record in the discus while at the District IV 4A Championships in Jerome last weekend to qualify for a chance at a state championship. Her throw of 102 feet, 5 inches was a personal best for Heron, who finished second in the discus. She also threw in the shot put, but missed the cut when she threw 31-09, which was good enough for fifth place.
Sophomore Gunner Kimball is also going to state in the pole vault. While at districts, Kimball jumped 11-06, good enough for fourth place.
“If Gunner can keep his head clear and jump 12 feet, then he’ll do great,” WRHS track and field head coach Monte Brothwell said.
During the district meet, WRHS saw athletes take a top-five placing in seven events. Alongside Heron, sophomore Lizzie Lipman took fifth in 400-meter sprint with a time of 1 minute, 4.25 seconds. In the girls sprint medley, the team of Sierra Olson, Isabella Diedrick, Lipman and Ava Smith took fifth with 2:03.27.
On the boys side, the sprint medley team of Omar Perez, Lance Heyrend, Porter Thompson and Ethan Hansen took fifth (4:12.53), and the team of Foster Conrad, Heyrend, Sawyer Graft and Thompson took fifth (3:50.06) in the 4x400m relay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In