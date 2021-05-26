Wood River High School sophomore Gunner Kimball recorded a personal record in the boys pole vault while at the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Meet at Eagle High School over the weekend.
Kimball’s final jump of 13 feet, 0 inches was good enough for a sixth-place finish in the 4A boys section. His jump gave WRHS three points during the weekend.
WRHS Senior Star Herron sadly scratched her longest throw of the season ( 84-1) in wet weather.
The 4A state champions for both the boys and girls were the Bishop Kelly Knights. The boys had 97 points and the girls had 103.
