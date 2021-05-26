Wood River High School junior Parker Edwards finished sixth at the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State Golf Tournament at The Links in Post Falls by shooting a 159 (81 in round one and 78 in round two).
The State Tournament was held from May 17-18.
Edwards posted four birdies for the second-lowest score of the day on Tuesday, dropping three strokes off the previous round.
“Edwards continued to show his talent on the links as he battled on Monday to stay in contention despite not playing his best golf,” WRHS head coach Mandy Wilson said in an email.
In their first-ever trip to State, senior Tate Pearce (92-92-184) tied for 38th overall while senior Madisyn Thelen (106-97-203) finished 31st for girls.
The Twin Falls boys took home the team championship by shooting 639, which was a 15-stroke lead over second place Middleton High School. Sophomore Derek Lekkerkerk (70-77-147) led the Bruins.
On the girls’ side, Sandpoint High School took the crown with 731, which was a 10-stroke lead over Twin Falls. Margaret Smock (78-85-163) of Bishop Kelley was a medalist over Dallis Shockey (82-83-165) from Minico High School.
Edwards named to the Great Basin Conference Team
On top of finishing in the top-10, Edwards was also named to the Great Basin All-Conference Golf Team by averaging a score of 77.79. Edwards was the only Wolverine named to the team. Lekkerkerk had the highest average amongst the boys in the conference by averaging 73.49 per round.
