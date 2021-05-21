The Wood River High School varsity baseball team held its annual year-end banquet on Tuesday, and former head coach Lars Hovey presented senior baseball player Boone Scherer with the Larry Lloyd Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is worth $500 to be used for college tuition. Scherer will head to Chandler, Ariz., to play baseball for Chandler-Gilbert Community College for two years. He plans to transfer to a four-year university thereafter to complete his degree in sports medicine.
“I am honored and so appreciative of this opportunity to be the recipient of the Larry Lloyd Scholarship,” Scherer said in a statement. “Baseball has been a way of life for me. It has taught me respect and resilience and instilled in me a great sense of determination. Most of all, it has been an incredible source of friendship, camaraderie and opportunity to learn from my coaches, my teammates and from the game. It has pushed me to dig deeper in difficult times and to enjoy the absolute joy of victory with my team.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunities I have had on the field and I don’t take it for granted. I know that there is a ton of effort that my coaches and people like Larry made to support opportunities for baseball in the valley. Larry helped lay the foundation for the baseball program which has made it possible for me to continue to play, push myself and enjoy the baseball life.”
In 26 games for the Wolverines in 2021, Scherer had a .358 batting average. In 98 plate appearances, he finished his senior season with a .469 on-base percentage, .580 slugging and 1.050 OPS (on-base plus slugging). He had 29 hits (16 singles, 10 doubles, one triple) with 26 runs scored.
He led the team in power by leading WRHS with 26 RBIs and two home runs. As a pitcher, Scherer finished the year with 14 strikeouts.
“You always pick someone who has an awareness of what the love of baseball offers and the part Larry played in trying to bring that love of the sport to the youth of Wood River,” Suzy Childs, Lloyd’s partner, said in a statement.
In the next phase of his life, Scherer will play for head coach and Assistant Athletic Director Russell Luce. In 47 games last season, the Chandler-Gilbert Coyotes went 21-26 while competing in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
