Despite abbreviated seasons, members of the Wood River High School boys and girls soccer team claimed post-season honors for their play, earning nods in the Great Basin Conference All-Conference awards.
On the boys side, Alfredo Ortiz from Jerome was awarded Player of the Year with his coach, Jacob Wood, getting Coach of the Year.
Jerome finished the year with a 13-4 record and finished fourth place in the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A boys soccer state tournament.
With a shortened year, Wood River’s Isaac Esparza, Atzel Jimenez, Herron Barriaga, Jimmy Avila, Armando Hurtado and Luis Cordoba were named to the Honorable Mention team.
On the girls side, Wood River junior Zoe Bacca was named to the All-Conference second team.
Wood River’s Daisy Buxton, Sayler Peavey, Jasmine Santacruz and Marcella Fisher were named as Honorable Mentions.
Fisher was also named as a Sportsperson of the Year.
Player of the Year for the girls went to Elisabeth Plouy from Twin Falls. Plouy’s coach, Katie Kauffman, was named Coach of the Year.
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Alimasi Jamari, Canyon Ridge. Mervin Ruiz, Jerome. Michael De La Torre, Canyon Ridge. Erick Camacho, Jerome. Denis Malanda, Canyon Ridge. Ubaldo Palacios, Jerome. Alex Lugo, Jerome. Steve Thueson, Twin Falls. Milton Hernandez, Minico. Herman Dominguez, Minico. Simon Alexander, Canyon Ridge.
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Ryker Waters, Twin Falls. Ashdin Milligan, Canyon Ridge. Will Preucil, Twin Falls. Will Botch, Twin Falls. Aldon Martin, Twin Falls. Tyler McCray, Mountain Home. Yair Martinez, Mountain Home. Antonio Maldanado, Mountain Home. Brandon Buente, Mountain Home. Eli Cook, Canyon Ridge. Juan Magana, Burley.
BOYS HONORABLE MENTION
Teig Sheppard, Burley. Isaac Esparza, Wood River. Atzel Jimenez, Wood River. Herron Barriaga, Wood River. Jimmy Avila, Wood River. Armando Hurtado, Wood River. Luis Cordoba, Wood River.
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Madelyn McQueen, Twin Falls. Kim Castillo, Canyon Ridge. Olga Avalos, Jerome. Kasey Derrick, Mountain Home. Jaycee Bell, Twin Falls. Dylan Delange, Mountain Home. Kaylin Bailey, Twin Falls. Zoey Beebe, Canyon Ridge. Emily Bruns, Twin Falls. Abigail Williams, Twin Falls. Sydney Jund, Twin Falls.
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Grace Tigue, Canyon Ridge. Jenet Murillo, Jerome. Hannah Schvanaveldt, Jerome. Paris Borrayo, Jerome. Emily Miller, Twin Falls. Madison Waters, Burley. Zoe Bacca, Wood River. Angela Antonio, Canyon Ridge. Addison Clark, Mountain Home. Salina Rai, Canyon Ridge.
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION
Daisy Buxton, Wood River. Sayler Peavey, Wood River. Jasmine Santacruz, Wood River. Marcella Fisher, Wood River. Natalie Martinez, Burley. Mercedes Pedroza, Mountain Home. Lisbeth Mendez, Burley. Sadie Cook, Burley. Macey Gunderson, Mountain Home. Noa Thurston, Burley.
SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR
Lisbeth Mendez, Burley. Jafina Tubbs, Canyon Ridge. Jenet Murillo, Jerome. Macey Gunderson, Mountain Home. Paige Beem, Twin Falls. Marcella Fisher, Wood River.
