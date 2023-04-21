The Wood River Wolverines evened their record at 8-8 Monday night in Twin Falls, blanking the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks behind a sterling start from sophomore pitcher Luke Herbert.
Herbert shut down the Riverhawks’ offense, giving up no runs, scattering four hits and striking out six batters to earn the 9-0 win at the College of Southern Idaho’s Skip Walker Field.
The victory snaps a three-game slide for Wood River, who have yet to play a true home game 16 games into the season. It also avenges a 9-10 loss at Canyon Ridge on April 11.
Aided by four Canyon Ridge errors and seven walks, the Wolverines scored nine times on seven hits. Leadoff man Rabbit Buxton paced the lineup, scoring three runs on two triples and stealing two bases. In all, Wood River was aggressive on the basepaths, stealing seven bags in eight attempts. Senior Finn Naghash swiped three on his own.
Herbert also helped his own cause, driving in two runners on a third-inning single to open up a 4-0 lead. That was more than enough for Herbert. Efficiency on the mound—99 pitches, 66 strikes, one walk—he ended the game facing just 26 batters.
The Wolverines were back on the road to play a double-header at Minico after press time Thursday. Then, they’ll have a weekend off before meeting Jerome in Jerome on April 25.
With late-winter snow stalling plans for games in the Wood River Valley, the Wolverines will play their first 19 games away from Founders Field. They’re scheduled to return to Hailey for a double-header against Mountain Home on April 28, followed by Senior Day against Jerome on May 1.
