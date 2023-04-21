The Wood River Wolverines evened their record at 8-8 Monday night in Twin Falls, blanking the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks behind a sterling start from sophomore pitcher Luke Herbert.

Herbert shut down the Riverhawks’ offense, giving up no runs, scattering four hits and striking out six batters to earn the 9-0 win at the College of Southern Idaho’s Skip Walker Field.

The victory snaps a three-game slide for Wood River, who have yet to play a true home game 16 games into the season. It also avenges a 9-10 loss at Canyon Ridge on April 11.

The Wood River High School baseball team celebrates at CSI on April 17.

