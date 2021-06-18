Summer baseball for the Wood River American Legion “A” season is underway, as the Wood River Wranglers played eight games on the diamond, jumping out to a 5-3 start.
Most recently, the Wranglers hosted the visiting Mountain Home Phantoms on Monday, June 14, at Hailey’s Founders Baseball Field for a doubleheader.
In a marathon three-hour game, the Phantoms outlasted the Wranglers in the first game, clipping Wood River 14-13 in eight innings. Because of the length of the first game, Game 2 was called in the third inning because of the lack of daylight with the Wranglers holding an 11-3 lead. Game 2 is yet to be rescheduled, and Wranglers head coach Jay Moeller said the game might not resume.
In the Game 1 loss to the Phantoms, the Wranglers were down 8-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. But Wood River put together 10 runs between the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead. The game went back and forth from then on out with the Phantoms eventually taking the game.
Brock Burrell (2-for-5, three RBIs), Ethan Shoemaker (2-for-5, two runs) and Clayton Elsbree (2-for-5, three runs, three RBIs) were Wood River’s main hitters in Game 1. Boone Scherer received the loss on the mound.
In the shortened Game 2, Wood River was on a roll before the game was called off. Jesus Sandoval (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs), Scherer (2-for-2, two RBIs), Burrell (2-for-3, one run, one RBI) and Ashton Tanner (3-for-3, one RBI) were Wood River’s main offense.
If Game 2 should resume, Wood River will be at-bat in the bottom of the third inning with the bases loaded and two outs.
To start the season, Wood River (5-3 overall) is playing determined baseball, Moeller said.
“We’re playing really well right now,” Moeller said. “A lot of guys have stepped up on the mound.”
Wood River split its opening series to begin the 2021 American Legion summer campaign on Wednesday, June 2, against Wendell with a 6-4 loss and a 22-4 win. The Wranglers then swept the doubleheader series with Pocatello, 9-6 and 10-6, on Sunday, June 6.
The Wranglers also played the Wood River Spurs twice. The Spurs are Wood River’s other “A” team, but a younger squad. The Wranglers swept that series, 34-1 and 36-3, at Hailey’s Founders Field.
The Wranglers did lose against Canyon Ridge’s “AA” team on Wednesday, June 9, 14-5.
Wranglers play in Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament
The Wranglers are currently in Pocatello for the annual 16-team Wood Bat Tournament. Wood River is currently in pool play before heading into tournament play. The baseball festivities run from June 16-19.
Not only is this a good chance to play with wood bats versus aluminum, but a good way for Wood River to play against stiff competition against teams from outside Idaho.
“I think we’ll come out and compete,” Moeller said. “We’ll see good teams from other states. This will be an opportunity to test ourselves. It’ll be nice to get everyone a start, too. It’ll take all 16 guys to have success. I want to see us get better.”
After Wood River gets back to Hailey, the Wranglers will host Buhl for a doubleheader series on Wednesday, June 23, for a home game at Founders Field. First pitch to Game 1 will be at 4 p.m.
