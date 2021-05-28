Trading tennis racquets for soccer balls, former Wood River High School varsity tennis coach Vicki Foster was recently announced as the new varsity girls soccer head coach, according to WRHS Athletic Director Kevin Stilling.
Foster will be taking over from former head coach Tanner Riley, who went on maternity leave after the 2020 season concluded.
“This was a good transition to getting back into the high school world,” Foster said. “It was exciting to have this opportunity to coach at a competitive level. Everything just fell into place.”
The last time Foster coached varsity high school sports was on the tennis courts in 2012, when she concluded a seven year tenure as head coach of the Wolverines. Despite switching sports, Foster had recently been a part of the Sun Valley Soccer Club’s U15 girls team where she coached her daughter, Carly Johnston, who will be an incoming freshman at WRHS in the fall. Foster was also the Wood River Middle School girls soccer coach as well as the girls track and field coach.
“We are excited with our selection of Vicki Foster as our next women’s head soccer coach,” Stilling said in a statement. “Coach Foster has shown past expertise in running a program with our tennis program. Vicki has been working as a club and middle school soccer coach the last several years hoping for the opportunity to one day coach at the high school level.
“Coach Foster has been working behind the scenes on her soccer coaching certification to help both her and her program get to another level. Coach Foster impressed our committee with her energy and her desire to build a championship culture within our women’s soccer program.”
Foster takes over a program that only played seven games in 2020. Their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WRHS finished the season with a 3-4 record, but did go 2-0 in the Great Basin Conference.
Even though Riley had a short run as head coach, she will still be a part of the program. Foster said there will be open communication between the two coaches.
“[Tanner Riley] did some great things with the program,” Foster said. “I’m excited to work with her.”
With Foster at the helm, the program should be in good shape, as the team is losing only four seniors from this year. Foster will inherit a team with five incoming seniors for the 2021 season, and nine juniors from last year’s team. According to Foster, she’s expecting around 60 girls between the varsity and junior varsity teams in the fall.
Foster also has her work cut out for her in the GBC, where Twin Falls is still the team to beat. She believes her team will be able to compete for a title soon.
“We have a lot of depth,” Foster said. “It’s exciting that there’s an amazing future. Who wouldn’t want to strive for state championship? We have a lot of potential and the girls really want it. It’s exciting to be a part of their energy and offer my expertise.”
If the girls soccer team sees the same type of success as the tennis team while Foster was at the helm, then WRHS will win its fair share. During her stint in tennis (2006-2012), the boys WRHS tennis team racked up two Idaho High School Activities Association 4A State championships (2010 and 2012). Before the 2010 title, WRHS tennis hadn’t won a state championship in 22 years.
“I have some very big goals and I’m excited to reach those goals,” Foster said.
Foster’s athletic history runs deep. She is a former Boise State University singles and doubles tennis player (1988-1992) and a Big Sky Conference honorable mention tennis selection. She is also the daughter of Jerry Boas, the famous BSU alumnus after whom the Boas Bubble indoor tennis facility at BSU is named.
Foster will begin her soccer coaching career with a clean slate (0-0). The Lady Wolverines open practice on Aug. 9 with their first game of the 2021 season at home against Caldwell on Saturday, Aug. 25.
Note—The fall sports player/parent meeting will be livestreamed on Wednesday, June 2. Potential players and parents should contact their respective coaches to get the link to the meeting.
