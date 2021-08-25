The Wood River Mountain Bike Club team competed at the Brundage Blast Off in McCall on Saturday, Aug. 21 with Oliver Smith and Paige DeHart leading the way for the boys and girls side, respectively.
Smith led Wood River in the male varsity level by coming in fifth place. Smith scored 539 total points for a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, 26 seconds.
DeHart placed third in the female varsity and scored 556 points with a time of 1:20:26.
Other top riders were Dexter Morrison (1:10:06) in seventh place and Gavin Smart (1:11:14) in 11th for the males. Lila Hess (1:26:49) placed seventh, Aisley Grohusky (1:28:30) 10th and Eloise Pendl-Hebert (1:29:30) 11th.
Hayden Wilson placed 24th with a time of 1:20:11.
