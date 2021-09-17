The Wood River Mountain Bike Club team raced in Targhee last weekend with epic conditions and grand finishes, as both the varsity boys and girls teams took first place in their respective heats.
The Wood River boys took 2,488 points and claimed five top 20 finishers. McCall Area Composite Mountain Bike Team took second with 2, 174 points and four finishers.
The Wood River girls finished in first with 2,168 points and four top finishers, while the Boise Brave Mountain Bike Team took second with 1,567 points.
The varsity girls raced with grit and passion, as they all finished in the top 11 with Paige DeHart crushing the field by 4 minutes taking first overall in the girls’ heat. She finished with 1 hour, 14 minutes, 46.4 seconds.
The Wood River girls then followed DeHart with fifth, sixth and seventh places. Eloise Pendl-Herbert (1:23:06.6), Aisley Grohusky (1:24:33.1) and Lila Hess (1:26:02.7) were the finishers for the girls.
The varsity boys fought hard all day with Oliver Smith sticking to McCall’s Gavin Galyuardt’s wheel for three laps as Smith took third place with 1:27:15.1.
Holden Archie (1:31:19.2) took seventh, Dexter Morrison (1:32:45.2) took ninth, Gavin Smart (1:39:21.7) took 18th and Hayden Wilson (1:46:21.2) took 20th.
Clayton Elsbree (1:10:58.8) placed sixth in the JV1 race.
Friday during pre-ride with the team, the moon dust on the mostly single-track course was challenging to all riders. Speeds were slow, tires slid out and riders came back covered in dirt.
Then on Friday night, the rain came and did not let up until dawn for Saturday morning’s race. The water-soaked trails turned out to be perfect, with no dust, and were as grippy as granite. The team started with the middle school races in the morning followed by the high school races.
Wood River took advantage of the conditions at Targhee and had podium finishes from Fluer Brazil and Zoe Libortore in the seventh-grade race in which Ruby Smith took first.
For the ninth grade girls, Mazzi Conner found herself on the podium, as Sadie Rector took first. Lillian Snall placed fourth in the JV2, and Ashley Eggers and Malia Foley both performed well in the tough field of JV1.
The Wood River Mountain Bike Club will compete next at Jug Mountain in McCall on Saturday, Sept. 25.
