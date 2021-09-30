This past weekend the Wood River High School and Middle School Mountain Bike Club riders displayed grit and perseverance as they navigated the double- and single-track lines at Jug Mountain in McCall.
“Our team had great finishes with many landing on the podium,” Wood River head coach Joel Zellers said in an email.
Sticking to his strategy—and getting closer in time to first place—Oliver Smith finished third in varsity with Holden Archie taking sixth, Gavin Smart in 12th and Hayden Wilson in 14th. Dexter Morrison had to leave the race due to health challenges.
“This weekend showed us that we have a tough team that can persevere and keep up with our league,” Zellers said.
The varsity girls had a tough day at Jug with Paige DeHart taking seventh and Ashley Grohusky in eighth. Eloise Pendl-Herbert fell ill just before the race and could not start.
The JV1 boys had some serious competition with Owen Thompson placing an impressive 23rd, Zach Quesnel in 25th, Colton Hairston in 27th and Tanner Hairston in 41st. Clayton Elsbree was taken out by another rider and had to leave the race.
Wyatt VanDiver started in last place for JV2 and passed 66 riders to sixth place overall, with Aleczander Hanks a few spots behind in 13th, Beckham Settle in 31st and David Mandeville in 54th.
The freshman boys posted solid performances with Rayce Nelson (11th), Wyatt Crego (12th), Wyatt Dunn (13th) and Ben Gross (17th). Orrie DeShields (50th), Luke Miller (53rd), Charles Rollins (59th), Chris Perez (61st), Austin McMahan (67) and McKay Wilson (69th).
The JV1 girls placed Malia Foley in fifth just in front of her good friend Ashley Eggers, who came in sixth. Sadie Rector had to drop out due to an injury.
In the JV2 girls race, Wood River witnessed Ripley Scales—in her first race—take fourth overall with Sake Quesnel placing 16th in a tough field.
At the high school races, the ninth-grade girls took a superb first and second as Mazzy Conners took gold with Ella Shaughnessy taking silver. Clair Shiver had an impressive race taking 14th.
In the girls seventh grade category, Fluer Brazil placed in second and Zoe Liberatore in fourth with Sophie McMinn and Lauryn Stevens in the top 15.
The eighth-grade girls had an exciting showing with Ruby Smith taking second and Sara Olson crushing it with a 10th place finish. Isabelle Perez and Alyssa Huntsman rounded off the 8th graders.
Edyn Teigte had another impressive finish with fifth place, while Mateo Hausske took seventh, Tucker Rector in 14th, Abe Gross in 29th and Will Lamoureux in 32.
Kai Van Bueren had a strong race finishing in 10th with Garrett Larsen on his tail in 11th for the eighth grade “A” race, while Hank Huntsman chased them down with a 14th place finish, and Tristan Boloix took 27th.
In the eighth grade “B” race, Hudson Emery crushed the race with a first-place finish. Cyrus Potts was just behind in fourth, with Caleo Morrison finishing 11th and Luca Finegan held his own in 24th.
Up next for the Wood River MTB Club team is a trip to the McNabb Ranch in Pocatello on Saturday, Oct. 2. After that comes the Interscholastic Idaho Cycling League State Championships at Bogus Basin in Boise on Oct. 9.
