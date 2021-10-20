21-10-20-wrms-photobox@.jpg

The WRMS eighth-grade volleyball team. In front, from left: Celeste Quispe, Story Sharp, Liv Herlinger, Amariah Guya, Shayne Burrell, Piper Wilson and Rylee Wemhaner.

In back, from left: Head Coach Danielle Wilson, Ava Beriker, Nikie Serratto, Ellie Sandoz, Edie Frates, Aubri Davis, Gia Diedrick, Isabelle Church and Lucy Matthews. Not pictured is Lyndy Thomas.

 Courtesy photo by Danielle Wilson

The Wood River Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team won the Magic Valley Conference on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

The Magic Valley Volleyball League comprises eight teams. The eighth grade WRMS team went into the tournament in fifth place after a 5-5 regular season record. In the tournament, WRMS eliminated Jerome in two sets, then beat West Minico in two sets.

WRMS beat East Minico in three sets to take the championship.

Also claiming a championship was the seventh-grade team that went 10-0. The seventh-grade team beat South Hills in two sets, then O’Leary in the semifinals in two sets. WRMS beat Jerome in the championship round in two sets.

The members of the seventh-grade team are Kiera Bearup, Ashley Carhuamaca Inca, Lucy Douglas, Callie England, Sierra Leeper, Mariana Martinez, Lily Mendrin, Sara Perez, Joana Ramirez Ayala, Daisy Scales, Avery Seaward, Tobie Stilling and Susan Vilcapoma.

Load comments