Wood River softball

“We have a great team and will battle till the end,” Wood River softball coach Matt Nelson said.

 Courtesy photo by Nicky Elsbree

The road to state runs through Hailey for the Wood River baseball and softball teams, which both play win-or-go-home games in the district tournament on Wednesday.

The Wolverine squads lost to top-seeded Twin Falls teams on Saturday, bumping them to the second-chance side of the bracket in the double elimination tournament.

Now, they head back looking to bounce back—and start on the longer road to the Great Basin 7’s second bid in the Idaho High School Athletics Association’s state tournament. Wood River’s teams now need to win three straight to earn the berth.

Makinzie Nelson

Wood River pitcher Makinzie Nelson deals against Twin Falls in the district tournament on Saturday, May 6.
Jacob Uhrig

Wood River pitcher Jacob Uhrig in relief against Twin Falls High School on Saturday, May 6.
Eric Parris

Senior pitcher Eric Parris started out the district tournament with the win over Mountain Home on Friday, May 5.

mdee@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments