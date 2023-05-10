The road to state runs through Hailey for the Wood River baseball and softball teams, which both play win-or-go-home games in the district tournament on Wednesday.
The Wolverine squads lost to top-seeded Twin Falls teams on Saturday, bumping them to the second-chance side of the bracket in the double elimination tournament.
Now, they head back looking to bounce back—and start on the longer road to the Great Basin 7’s second bid in the Idaho High School Athletics Association’s state tournament. Wood River’s teams now need to win three straight to earn the berth.
Wood River baseball plays Mountain Home at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The softball team follows at 4 p.m. against Canyon Ridge. The Riverhawks ended Minico’s season on Saturday with a 9-5 win in Twin Falls.
Wedneday’s games are rematches of the first games of the tournament, which Wood River teams won to set up matchups with Twin.
Here’s how each team got to Wednesday’s elimination game.
Wood River girls go 1-1 on the road
Spurred by lively bats and dominant pitching, the Wood River High School softball team raced into the second round of the district tournament on Thursday in Twin Falls, dispatching Canyon Ridge, 16-2.
Sophomore pitcher Makinzie Nelson recorded 16 of 18 outs by strikeout in the six-inning win, giving up two runs and recording no walks.
On offense the Wolverines scored eight runs in the final frame to blow the game open. Gretchen Atienza, Grendel Sprong, Kacie Flolo and Jette Ward each drove in runs in the last.
Wood River totaled nine hits on the day. Ward led the way, going 3-5. Emmalese Nilsen also connected with multiple hits.
The upset took the fifth-seeded Wolverines into a second-round matchup with No. 1 Twin Falls.
On Saturday, the Wolverines ran into Bruins star Sydney McMurdie, who took over the game at the plate and in the circle. McMurdie started the scoring with a two-run home run. On the rubber, she scattered five hits over seven innings, striking out six batters and holding Wood River to one run.
“She did a great job by keeping us off balance and hitting her spots,” Wood River coach Matt Nelson said.
The Bruins broke the game open with a three-run fifth inning sparked by doubles from Kadence Boyd and Laney Morgan, plus a single from McMurdie.
For Wood River, Nelson went six innings, allowing six runs on eight hits. She struck out seven and walked one. Nilsen, Sprong, Flolo, and Atienza and Bella Hadam each collected one hit.
Twin Falls moves on to play Jerome for the district championship on Thursday in Twin Falls. The winner of the Wood River-Canyon Ridge rematch heads on the road to Burley on Thursday. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.
“I still believe in our girls,” Nelson said. “We have a great team and will battle till the end. We have to win three straight to go to state. We will need a full team effort to get it done. Why not us this year?”
Baseball walks off Mountain Home, battles top-seed Twin
The Wood River High School baseball team couldn’t maintain momentum from a walk-off win Friday against top-seeded Twin Falls on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Bruins, 1-3.
Pitchers Holden Blair and Jacob Uhrig combined to hold the Bruins to one earned run over six innings. Four errors in the field afforded Twin extra chances—and led to two extra runs, the difference in the game.
Bruins pitcher Nolan Hardesty threw a complete-game gem for Twin Falls, striking out 12 batters while allowing one run on four hits.
For the Wolverines, batters Rabbit Buxton, Luke Hebert and Brock Burrell each hit doubles, and Dawson Speth added a single.
The semifinal win puts the Bruins (18-6, 12-0 in Great Basin 7 regular season) a game away from a spot in the state tournament. They’ll play Burley (13-11, 7-5 in Great Basin 7) for the district title in Twin on May 11. The No. 3 seed Bobcats upset No. 2 Minico, 3-2, in the semifinals to set the title game. Twin swept the season series with Burley, winning 8-7 on March 31 and 22-1 on April 26.
The Wolverines (13-11, 5-7 in GB7), meanwhile, find themselves preparing for a familiar opponent: the Mountain Home Tigers, which advanced by beating Jerome Saturday afternoon.
The Wolverines and Tigers have already met three times in the past two weeks, including in the first round of the district tournament. In a rain-delayed game Friday, Wood River beat Mountain Home, 6-5, on a last-inning walk-off by senior Burrell.
With Wood River playing as the home team in Twin Falls, senior Clayton Elsbree walked and stole second in the bottom of the seventh inning to set the stage for Burrell. With two outs in the inning, Burrell served up a line-drive single to center field, scoring Elsbree from second and ending the game.
Senior pitcher Eric Parris went the distance for Wood River, recovering from Mountain Home’s three-run first inning to keep the game close. Parris allowed five earned runs on nine hits, striking out nine Tigers over seven innings.
Wood River now owns a 2-1 advantage over Mountain Home on the year. The two teams split a doubleheader in Hailey, Wood River’s first home games of the year, on April 28.
The winner of Wednesday’s game heads to Minico on Thursday. First pitch is 5 p.m. ￼
