Despite playing their best all-around game of the season, the Wood River Warriors varsity lacrosse fell 18-11 against the Skyline High School Hawks in Jackson Hole on Saturday, May 1.
Wood River came fast out of the gates as Colby Speth (six faceoff wins, six ground balls) won the first two faceoff scrums, which led to goals from Dane Malko (three goals, one assist, three ground balls) and Corwith Simmers (six goals, two assists, nine ground balls) assisted by Dawson Speth (two assists, five ground balls).
Skyline managed to score the next two goals and the action was back and forth for the remainder of the half.
At the midway point, the Warriors led 7-6 behind two more goals from Simmers and tallies by Malko, Zach Benson (one goal, one assist, three ground balls) and Gavin Hunter. Wood River’s defensive unit of Hayden Sisk (seven ground balls), Olin Patterson (three ground balls) and Jack Herlinger frustrated Skyline’s high-scoring offense while Nate Dabney (17 saves) made several pointblank saves.
The second half saw a reversal of momentum as Skyline scored five unanswered goals before Malko notched his third of the day. The Warriors made a run on three straight Simmers goals, but Skyline added four late tallies to put the game out of reach.
Wood River saw strong two-way midfield play by Max Jenson (five faceoff wins, three ground balls), Charlie Roberts (six ground balls), Aiden Long (four ground balls), Tyler Wallace (two faceoff wins, two ground balls), Hunter McClaren (two faceoff wins, two ground balls), Ben Colbeck, Forest McKinney, Jake Nikoliasons, Nic Rubenstein and Weylin Kettleband.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In