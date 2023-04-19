WR Lacrosse

Post game team photo of Wood River Warriors Lacrosse Club girls team after their win against Kuna.

 Courtesy photo

The Wood River Warriors Lacrosse Club girls improved to 2-2 this season with wins over Eagle JV and Kuna on April 15.

This year’s Warriors team has a strong mix of seasoned lacrosse players and encouraging rookies that are working well together to develop into a cohesive team, according to coach Peter Geagan.

Setting the tone of the game against Eagle, the Warriors gained an early lead with strong draw control (faceoffs) and possession time in the offensive zone, which produced unassisted goals from Ella Shaughnessy, Lucy Mathews, Eloise Hebert and Kenzie Rundell to go up 4-0.

