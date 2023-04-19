The Wood River Warriors Lacrosse Club girls improved to 2-2 this season with wins over Eagle JV and Kuna on April 15.
This year’s Warriors team has a strong mix of seasoned lacrosse players and encouraging rookies that are working well together to develop into a cohesive team, according to coach Peter Geagan.
Setting the tone of the game against Eagle, the Warriors gained an early lead with strong draw control (faceoffs) and possession time in the offensive zone, which produced unassisted goals from Ella Shaughnessy, Lucy Mathews, Eloise Hebert and Kenzie Rundell to go up 4-0.
Eagle rallied back in the first half to make the game 5-3.
The second half of the game was all Wood River, though, as the team’s defense, led by returning team MVP sophomore goalie Aija Nikolaisons, began repelling shots and clearing the ball very well.
“When Aija makes a critical save, it electrifies the team, creates a turnover, and when our offense gets the ball after a clear, I am confident we can consistently score against any team in the Treasure Valley Women’s Lacrosse League,” Geagan said.
The game against Eagle was put out of reach in the final four minutes when senior midfielder Herbert, in a familiar burst of speed, executed a perfect split dodge without changing hands to beat her defender cleanly to the front of the net and bury the first of her two final goals.
The final whistle saw the score 10-6.
Wood River then played Kuna in a strong game that is not fully represented by the lopsided 17-1 score. Wood River had more than 15 shots that were saved by Kuna’s first year goalie, a victory for the fledgling program. The Warriors put together a full game of offensive and defensive dominance, led first by draw controls from senior Georgia Geagan and then a flurry of scoring after setting up a settled offense. Goals and assists were as follows: Lucy Mathews (4 goals, 2 assists); Ella Shaughnessy (4 goals, 1 assist); Nola Wilhelm (3 goals); Jackie Stoddard (2 goals); Eloise Hebert (2 goals); Georgia Geagan (1 goal); Rory Elle (1 goals).
Wood River Warriors Lacrosse Club girls next heads to Pocatello to play playing Mountain View and Middleton on April 22. ￼
