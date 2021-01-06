The Wood River High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team made it a quick night against the Carey High School junior varsity squad.
Sophomore Gabe Nilson led Wood River with a game-high 15 points and 11 rebounds on Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Carey as the visiting Wolverines beat the Panthers, 51-20.
As a team, the Wolverines (1-0) cleaned up the boards with 39 rebounds to Carey’s 16.
Junior Andreas Salamenca had eight points for the Wolverines and seven rebounds.
Both Kyle Gibson and Parker Edwards had six points as Wood River led the entire game.
Freshman Gunner Kimball had a game-high five assists. He also finished with four points.
Freshman Kyle Miller had four points and five rebounds, Freddy Ambriz had four points and two rebounds, Zackery Dillworth had two points and five rebounds, and Isaac Villa had two points and two rebounds.
Wood River’s defense stifled Carey as the Wolverines had six steals and caused 12 Panther turnovers.
Leading the way for the Panthers (0-1) was Owen Parke, who had nine points and seven rebounds. He was also 4-for-5 at the free-throw line.
The Panthers and Wolverines are scheduled for another matchup for tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 6. The boys’ junior varsity is set for tip-off at 5:45 p.m. at Wood River Middle School with the girls’ junior varsity following at 7:30 p.m.
