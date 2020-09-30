Facing the back-to-back Idaho High School Activities Association 4A state champions in the Caldwell Cougars was Wood River High School’s biggest test of the season.
The Wolverine boys varsity soccer team came into Caldwell, stared the Cougars right in the eye and proved up to the challenge.
As time expired, Wood River (6-5-1, 3-5-1 4A District IV Conference) and Caldwell (2-1-1, 1-1 4A District III Conference) ended the match in a 1-1 tie.
“Our boys played their best game of the season,” Wood River head coach Luis Monjaras said. “All players were ready for the game and really focused. They knew from the get-go that this was one of the games that determined how we fared against a truly reliable opponent, especially being a team that won back-to-back state championships.”
The game was a tight match in the first half with a 0-0 score at halftime.
Wood River junior forward Ramiro Hurtado then snapped the scoreless game in the second half with a goal in the 56th minute. Hurtado broke loose on Caldwell’s defense and scored an unassisted goal.
Caldwell then tied the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick in the 75th minute.
Later in the 79th minute, Wood River scored again when junior Chris Crespo punched in a rebound goal, but was called off.
In that play, Hurtado went to finish a goal, but was deflected by Caldwell’s goalkeeper. The two managed to crash into the post, and as the goalkeeper tried to make the save, the ball bounced out. Crespo was there for the finish, but the referees called the goal off as “obstruction of the goalkeeper.”
The snug contest between two previous champions eventually ended and admiration was given between the squads.
“You could see the respect both teams had for each other,” Monjaras said. “I’m very proud of what our boys were able to accomplish in this game.”
On Thursday, Sept. 24, Wood River traveled to Mountain Home (1-9, 1-8 4A District IV Conference), and came away with a convincing victory, 3-0.
Wood River had goals from senior Isaac Esparza, sophomore Owen Stouffer and junior Froilán Enriquez.
“These boys who scored managed to do so by concentrating on fundamentals,” Monjaras said.
