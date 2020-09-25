The Wood River High School varsity swim team traveled to Mini-Cassia on Sept. 19 and returned with a seventh-place finish with 42 points.
The girls team finished in fourth place with 34 points, and the boys finished in eighth place with eight points.
Minico was the top overall team in the meet with 125 combined points.
Wood River’s team of Bridget Evans, Maddox Nickum, Sydney Smith and Dana Kriesien took first place in the girls 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4 minutes, 26.04 seconds.
Kriesien also took first in the girls 500 freestyle with 6:16.20. She also took third in the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 2:23.58.
Nickum took third place in the 100 backstroke with 1:28.72.
Evans took fifth in the girls 100 backstroke with 1:18.28.
The team of Mykelti Blackburn, Olivia Adams, Brooke Black and Sydney Smith took sixth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:09.90.
On the boys side, Wood River’s Dylan Smith, Michael Hurd, Ethan Hansen and Porter Thompson took sixth place in the boys 200 medley relay with a time of 2:13.43.
Hansen also took fourth in the boys 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.23, and seventh in the 100 freestyle with 57.57 seconds.
Hurd placed sixth in the boys 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.79. The next meet for Wood River is Sept. 26 for the Kimberly swim meet. That is scheduled which is scheduled at Twin Falls City Pool.
