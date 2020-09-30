Wood River High School girls soccer head coach Tanner Riley claims that her girls played their best game all season in an away bout against the Caldwell Cougars despite the game ending in a 1-0 loss Saturday.
Wood River (3-4, 2-0 4A District IV Conference) outshot the Cougars (1-1 overall) in a 20-1 advantage. Caldwell scored on their one shot off an indirect free kick outside the penalty box.
“Overall, a great Saturday away game,” Riley said. “The girls came out of it very proud of their level of play.”
On Thursday, Sept. 24, Wood River played Mountain Home on its home turf, and came away with a 6-1 victory.
Wood River had goals from Zoe Bacca (2), Kate Shafer, Sayler Peavey, Drew Willett and Evelyn Kimball. Peavey and Kimball also had one assist each.
“Overall, this was a great game for the team,” Riley said. “Playing a team other than our local competition, Sun Valley Community School, was much needed. The girls took the field with awesome energy and positive attitudes.
