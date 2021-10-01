The Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday morning to allow the Wood River High School varsity football team to move down in classification from 4A status to 3A.
The decision came during the IHSAA Board of Directors annual meeting on Sept. 28, which was held at Wood River High School for the first time in school history. The vote will allow Wood River to drop in football only while leaving the remaining varsity prep sports at the 4A level.
The move will go into effect beginning in the fall of 2022 and will last for a two-year window until 2024.
“Coach Carden and I are excited about this two-year opportunity for our entire football program,” WRHS Athletic Director Kevin Stilling said in a statement. “Shane and his staff have worked extremely hard the past three seasons trying to turn things around and get things moving in a positive direction. We feel like this is another positive step in the right direction that can have short-term and even more important long-term benefits.”
Upon hearing Stilling’s arguments to allow Wood River’s football program to drop down, the Board of Directors voted unanimously at approximately 10:40 a.m.
In his argument, Stilling cited the lack of participation from players as a means to drop down with the school’s Eligibility Verification (EV) numbers more aligned with 3A schools.
Wood River has failed to field the three levels of football (varsity, junior varsity, freshman) in 14 seasons. For this reason, WRHS has been forced to consolidate the junior varsity and freshman teams into one “C” team. In its most successful year the past four seasons, the “C” team has gone 4-5.
Between 2018-2021, Wood River’s EV numbers have consistently declined. In 2018, the team’s numbered varsity and “C” team players totaled 66. By 2021, those numbers fell to 54—with only six seniors suiting up.
Along with the lack of turnouts, the winning percentages have also waned.
Heading into the current 2021 season, WRHS had won only four varsity football games in the past four seasons, with one of those wins coming against a 4A opponent.
In four years, the WRHS varsity team has gone just 4-20 (0.167 winning percentage), while the “C” team has gone 6-19 (0.240 winning percentage) during that same timespan. The Wolverines’ best year in the past four seasons was the 2017-18 year when Wood River went 2-6.
Last season, the Wolverines went 0-3 in a COVID-19-shortened season.
One of the concerns before the vote was that Wood River would use the 3A level to boost its status by taking away a potential playoff spot from another 3A school. However, with Wood River recently losing to both 3A Filer (14-7) and 3A Buhl (36-20), that argument did not hold sway, and the Board allowed for Wood River’s petition to go through.
Beginning next fall, Wood River will compete in the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference to form a five-team conference with Filer, Buhl, Kimberly and Gooding.
Stilling added that WRHS would aim to schedule competitive non-conference games, with 3A McCall-Donnelly most likely a suitor, while continuing to play some of the Great Basin 7 Conference teams.
Notes—In other news concerning which schools are moving up or moving down, The Sun Valley Community School petitioned to remain at 1A Division 2 in basketball, volleyball, track and field and cross-country despite having 2A enrollment numbers. That petition was denied bringing SVCS up to 2A in those sports next year. Soccer and tennis are both at the 3A level for the Cutthroats. Canyon Ridge High School was also approved to remain at the 4A level despite meeting 5A enrollment levels.
