A wolverine is a mysterious and small animal hardly ever seen by the naked eye in the mountains.
If anyone sees one in action, a wolverine is known to crush the bones of creatures 10 times its size, all while leaving destruction in their wake.
This year’s Wood River High School varsity football team is equally mysterious and small. With last season a wash, it’s hard to know what type of football team Wood River truly is.
But, fourth-year head coach Shane Carden believes his Wood River team embodies its mascot.
“We are tiny, we are not the highest on the food chain, but we are going to scrap,” Carden said. “This team epitomizes a wolverine.”
Those are lofty expectations for a team that went 0-3 last season when games were constantly canceled due to COVID-19. As the Blaine County School District applied firm COVID policies, Carden’s team hardly saw the field—and the public barely got to know who the kids were.
After a COVID-clouded season, Carden believes his team is anything but timid when it comes to the gridiron.
“We are going to fight and do whatever we can do to give you a bad day,” Carden added.
The last time Wood River made the playoffs was in 2016, when the Wolverines went 8-2 and won the Great Basin Conference. Over the past five seasons, the Wolverines have gone 12-27, including a 2-17 stint in Carden’s term at Wood River.
That record shouldn’t deter fans from following this young squad, Carden said.
“We are definitely ahead of where we were last year,” Carden said. “It’s good to see some of the younger guys getting reps, but we are a young team.”
Carden added that the excitement level is off the charts with the culture being ahead of where it’s been in the past thanks to the Wood River Youth Football Program, which Carden and former head coach and current athletic director Kevin Stilling are spearheading.
“As far as development, we’re way ahead,” Carden said.
Last year didn’t help the low numbers. The slight turnout is currently hampering Wood River. Despite all of it, the talent level is right there with any other team in the Great Basin 7 Conference.
Junior quarterback Sawyer Grafft will lead the offense, throwing to second-team All-GB7 wide receiver and defensive back Zack Dilworth.
Grafft has been getting repetitions since his freshman year and was put in the fire two years ago against Minico—an experience that gave Carden a great degree of confidence in his signal caller. At its base, the offense will mainly work in the spread formation, which will showcase Grafft’s strong arm.
Since his freshman year, Grafft’s football IQ has grown. Carden said his quarterback loves the sport and is always looking at game film.
“He’s in the weight room with his linemen, he’s watching film, he’s always working, he’s always around the football field, and you need that in your QB,” Carden said.
Together, Grafft and Dilworth, whose speed and agility pace the team, should keep opposing defenses alert.
As valuable as Dilworth will be on offense, it’s his defensive prowess that has impressed coaches the most. Dilworth led the team with two interceptions last season as its shutdown defensive back.
Senior tight end Andres Salamanca will also be a featured asset on offense. His size and experience will make him an attractive target for Grafft.
Two big sophomores that will make an immediate impact on defense will be free safety Charlie Roberts and middle linebacker Caleb Hothem.
The WRHS defense will mainly stay in a zone-style coverage with three linebackers. Dave Slotten and Zeek Herron have done a great job keeping the defense motivated and on point.
“It would be hard to find a better group of position players than these guys, Carden said.
New this year to Carden’s coaching staff is former Borah High School head coach Jason Burton, who will be the team’s offensive line coach. Jason is the husband of new Carey High School principal Kayla Burton and also teaches geometry and math at WRHS.
Burton spent nine years on the coaching staff at Borah. He was the defensive coordinator for three years before taking over as the head coach, where he led the Lions for six years.
“It’s awesome to be able to bounce ideas off him,” Carden said. “I’m very excited for him to be a part of the coaching staff. He has a lot of knowledge, and he’s bringing a lot of experience. He’s a football guy.”
The Wolverines will get a taste of the new season this Friday when Wood River travels to Canyon Ridge, who is in a rebuilding year under first year head coach James Poole. The Riverhawks went 0-8 last season and are selected to be at the bottom of the GB7 along with Wood River according to Idahosports.com.
Kickoff to the first game of 2021 is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Canyon Ridge High School.
WRHS FOOTBALL VARSITY ROSTER
Head coach—Shane Carden (4th year, 2-17 record).
Assistant coaches—Dave Slotten, Zeek Herron, Jason Burton, Derek Agnew, Todd Hunter, Josh Jahnke, Alec Nordsiek, Scott Manning.
Seniors (6)—Cole Duncan, McCade Parke, Luke Marlow, Isaac Pasillas, Arutor Chavez, Andres Salamanca.
Juniors (11)—Jack Herlinger, Sawyer Grafft, Zack Dilworth, Gabe Garlick, Kyle Funk, Zeke Agnew, Micah Shupe, Ollin Patterson, Joseph Melgar, Daniel Servin, T.J. McLean.
Sophomores (6)—Gavin Hunter, Caleb Hothem, Anton Holter, Charlie Roberts, Ethan Desler, Andrew Lago.
