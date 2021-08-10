20-09-30 Wood River VS Carey Football 2 Roland.jpg (copy)

Wood River High School Football looks to improve on last year's abbreviated season in 2021.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

With the first day of school two weeks away, Wood River High School fall sports began practice this week in Hailey.

The WRHS football team began practices on Monday, Aug. 9 and will run through Friday, Aug. 13 with two practices per day from 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

The football team will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The football team will then practice on a regular basis from Aug. 16-20 from 8 - 9:30 a.m. and 4 - 6 p.m.

Boys soccer will be out on the pitch from 5-7 p.m. through Aug. 9-13, and 7:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 12.

The girls soccer team will practice 7:30-9 a.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 11 with a team retreat on Thursday, Aug. 12. The team returns to practice on Aug. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. The girls then resume full-time practice from Aug. 16-20 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

The volleyball team will practice 8 - 10 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 13, with a Saturday, Aug. 14 morning practice from 8 - 10 a.m.

Wood River cross-country will practice through Aug. 13 at 8 a.m., and will resume practices from Aug. 16-20 at 4 p.m.

The WRHS swim team will be at the Blaine County Recreation District Aquatic Center practicing through Aug. 13 and continuing from Aug. 16-20 from 7-9 a.m.

