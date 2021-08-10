With the first day of school two weeks away, Wood River High School fall sports began practice this week in Hailey.
The WRHS football team began practices on Monday, Aug. 9 and will run through Friday, Aug. 13 with two practices per day from 8-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.
The football team will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The football team will then practice on a regular basis from Aug. 16-20 from 8 - 9:30 a.m. and 4 - 6 p.m.
Boys soccer will be out on the pitch from 5-7 p.m. through Aug. 9-13, and 7:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 10 and 12.
The girls soccer team will practice 7:30-9 a.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 11 with a team retreat on Thursday, Aug. 12. The team returns to practice on Aug. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. The girls then resume full-time practice from Aug. 16-20 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
The volleyball team will practice 8 - 10 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 13, with a Saturday, Aug. 14 morning practice from 8 - 10 a.m.
Wood River cross-country will practice through Aug. 13 at 8 a.m., and will resume practices from Aug. 16-20 at 4 p.m.
The WRHS swim team will be at the Blaine County Recreation District Aquatic Center practicing through Aug. 13 and continuing from Aug. 16-20 from 7-9 a.m.
