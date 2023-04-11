Every match mattered as Wood River High School Wolverines beat their cross-county rivals at the Sun Valley Community School seven matches to five on Friday, April 8.
With spring sports stalled by snowy weather, both teams entered the contest without a home match on the season. On Friday, they found a place to play indoors at Gravity Fitness in Hailey.
There, the difference came down to one match either way. Wood River won the singles session 4-2, and the two teams split doubles with three wins apiece to total a 7-5 final.
Here’s how the matches broke down:
Wood River High School: 7 Sun Valley Community School: 5
No. 1: Gus Sabina, WRHS, def. Matt Carlin, SVSC, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2: Benjamin Boccabella, WRHS, def. Meyer Tobias, SVCS, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Carter Colgate, SVCS, def. Jack Tenold, WRHS, 1-8.
No. 1: Jessica Popke, WRHS, def. Brie Tobias, SVCS, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2: Graysen Strine, SVCS, def. Maeve Coffelt, WRHS, 6-1, 5-7, 13-15.
No. 3: Cedar Shepard, WRHS, wins 6-3, 6-0.
No. 1: Garin Beste-Chase Schwartz, WRHS, def. Will Ring-Charles Goodyear, SVCS, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
No. 2: Simon Weekes-Joe Boccabella, WRHS, def. Walker Pate-Beckett Gates, SVCS, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 1: Attie Murray-Amanda Dunn, SVCS, def. Lucy Ford-Taylor Merrick, WRHS, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2: Alex Griffin-Chloe McGowan, SVCS, def. Sydney Nickum-Thea Kraft, WRHS, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 — Campbell Spoor-Whitney Jonnatta, SVCS, def. Ballard Griswold-Tenney Barrow, SVCS, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Cody McKinnon-Lili Peck, WRHS, def. Sam White-Hadley Duke, SVCS, 6-4, 6-0.
Cutthroats split busy week
Though the courts in Sun Valley are still covered in snow, the Community School tennis team found plenty of places to play last week. The Cutthroats went 2-2 on the week, beating Gooding, 8-4, on Tuesday and Twin Falls High School, 9-3, on Thursday. Losses came against Wood River and Mountain View High School in Boise, 8-4, on Saturday.
The season so far has belonged to the No. 1 girls doubles pairing of Amanda Dunn and Attie Murray, who ran through the week with an undefeated 4-0 record.
Wolverines continue on the road
Wood River tennis heads out on the road to play Twin Falls after press time on April 11 and to make up a postponed match versus Jerome on April 14. They’re home next on April 18, weather permitting, to take on Minico. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In