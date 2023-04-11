Jessica Popke WRHS tennis (copy)

Wood River girls No. 1 singles player Jessica Popke, seen here during a match last year against Canyon Ridge.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Every match mattered as Wood River High School Wolverines beat their cross-county rivals at the Sun Valley Community School seven matches to five on Friday, April 8.

With spring sports stalled by snowy weather, both teams entered the contest without a home match on the season. On Friday, they found a place to play indoors at Gravity Fitness in Hailey.

There, the difference came down to one match either way. Wood River won the singles session 4-2, and the two teams split doubles with three wins apiece to total a 7-5 final.

