On a beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon at Phil Homer Field at Wood River High School in Hailey, the Wood River varsity boys soccer team persevered against a physical Sun Valley Community School squad that aimed to chip away at the friendly local rivalry.
The Wolverines were able to take advantage of their quickness and complete a 3-0 shutout.
Wood River (4-3-1, 2-3-1 4A District IV) now leads Sun Valley Community School (3-3, 3-0 1A Div. II District IV Conference) in the season series at three games to nil.
The Wolverines scored their first goal around the 20-minute mark when senior forward Bryan Flores received a beautiful cross from junior Fernando Reyes on the right side of the penalty box to put the Wolverines up 1-0.
Then in the 39th minute, junior midfielder Heron Barriga scored on a penalty kick following a handball called on SVCS in the penalty box. That put Wood River up 2-0 and in the driver’s seat for the rest of the afternoon.
“From the back to all the way in the front, we did a solid job,” Wood River head coach Luis Monjaras said. “I was very impressed with them today.”
Senior defenseman Armando Hurtado added a goal in the 46th minute when he booted a deep unassisted shot from midfield to secure the win.
Monjaras mixed his lineup around in different spots to work on errors he saw in Wood River’s previous match against the Cutthroats.
Even though Wood River won the last two matches against SVCS 4-1, Monjaras believed his team didn’t communicate very well in those two games. “They were simple errors on our part, so we tried to fix them today and it worked out perfectly,” he said.
In Saturday’s match, the Cutthroats played a more aggressive game than they did previously; however, Wood River’s speed eventually wore them down.
“They were a little bit more physical than usual,” added Monjaras. “They were moving the ball quite well in the beginning, which made it pretty interesting.”
Cutthroat senior forward Willie DeWolfe, sophomore defender Nils Galloway and senior midfielder Ryder Sarchett made their presence felt early in the first half while controlling the ball on the edges and using their bodies to block out Wood River.
“The boys were a little frustrated, but it is to our advantage to have big players like Nils, Willie and Ryder being aggressive,” SVCS assistant coach Will Thomas said. “That’s something we can play to our advantage if we play right.”
SVCS head coach Richard Whitelaw was unable to attend Saturday’s match, so it was up to the second-year assistant coach to motivate his guys.
Thomas added that he thought the Cutthroats played well despite the shutout.
“We had opportunities in the first half and I think we did a very good job of putting the ball in the corners,” he said. “I think we played well. I think everything we had going for us has been an improvement from the last couple of games. We need to do a better job at finding feet and put the ball in the back of the net. We just need to get that extra percentage of movement.”
Wood River outshot SVCS 10-6 on the day as both teams notched six saves apiece.
The Cutthroats had the advantage when it came to corner kicks, 6-4.
