The Wood River High School varsity boys soccer team began the 2021 year with a pair of 2-1 home losses against Caldwell and Hillcrest.
The Wolverines (0-2) lost to Caldwell on Saturday, Aug. 21, in the season opener at Phil Homer Field, with the offense failing to net a goal.
Caldwell did the scoring for Wood River with an own-goal in the first half. Then, the Cougars (1-0) added two of their own on a rain-filled afternoon.
Despite going goalless, the game wasn’t without its fair share of attempts from Wood River. The Wolverines put up 20 shots, and while on defense Wood River recorded 42 steals.
“I was impressed with our first game,” Wood River head coach Luis Monjaras said. “We were playing a really tough opponent. It was good that our boys stepped up to the challenge. They started connecting after a while and that got them motivated. I was very impressed with how they kept their composure. It was there, but we just have to finish.”
Freshman goalkeeper Ben Torres did well at the net with four saves.
On Monday, Aug. 23, Wood River’s offense again had a tough game by losing to Hillcrest at home, 2-1. Monjaras said his team played well, but couldn’t finish.
“We had several open opportunities for goal, but could not capitalize,” Monjaras said.
Hillcrest scored in the first minute of the game on a set play, and the game was tight throughout the match. Senior forward Gary Hayes notched Wood River’s first official offensive goal of the year in the 13th minute to tie the game, 1-1. Hillcrest then managed to put the game way in the final two minutes on a penalty kick.
Wood River had 18 shots-on-goal while Torres had five saves at the net.
“As a group, we dominated two solid, ranked opponents,” Monjaras said. “We know what we need to improve on. I know our boys will come through. They will figure it out.”
Notes—Wood River received three yellow cards and a red card in the game against Hillcrest. Bryan Valle and Juan Ortiz received yellow cards while Satya Redman received a yellow, then a red card. Because of the red card, Redman will be unavailable for Wood River’s road match against Burley on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
