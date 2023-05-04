Wood River put its undefeated start to the season to a test on April 28-29 as invitees to the 32-team Capital Tennis Classic in Boise.
The Wolverine boys finished sixth against teams spanning the state and athletic classifications. The girls came in 22nd. Collectively, the coed squad ended up in the middle of the pack, finishing 14th.
Every team was left chasing a dominant Boise High School squad. The Braves won both the boys and girls brackets to run away with the overall title.
For Wood River, the statewide invitational brought a marked step up in competition. The Great Basin 7 squad had started the year 10-0 on the back of regional foes, including the Sun Valley Community School. In Boise, the reigning 4A Boys State champions faced 5A competition—and held their own. Wood River’s boys were the top 4A team in the tournament, finishing behind five 5A schools.
“The whole team played well and competed hard,” head coach Jaime Hjort said. “The boys team was really strong.”
With five total entries—three singles players, and two doubles teams—Wood River went 11-3 combined in round robin play to earn spots in the main draw. Gus Sabina, Ben Boccabella and John Tumalo—the Wolverines’ No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles players—each went 2-1 in group play. Top boys doubles team Garin Beste and Chase Schwartz swept their pod, 3-0, and the No. 2 doubles team of Ballard Griswold and Joe Boccabella went 2-1.
In the winners bracket, Sabina beat Centennial’s top player, Landon LaBrie, 7-5, 6-2. He fell to the eventual No. 1 singles champ, Lewiston’s Dylan Gomez, 0-6, 0-6 in the quarterfinals. Boccabella played his way into the semifinals of the No. 2 bracket, beating Timberline No. 2 Randy Li (6-2, 2-6, 12-10) and Idaho Falls’ No. 2 Ozzy Groberg (6-0, 6-2) before losing to Boise’s Savan Marsh (3-6, 6-7). Tumalo lost his first match to Kamiakin’s Paul Giger, 2-6, 1-6.
In doubles, Beste and Schwartz lost to Thunder Ridge’s No. 1 team of Max Clary and William Stratton, 3-6, 3-6. Griswold and Joe Boccabella beat teams from Hillcrest and Madison before losing to eventual champions Liam Graf and Jack Grizzaffi from Boise, 1-6, 1-6.
Popke makes Championship draw
Wood River’s No. 1 girls singles player, Jessica Popke, advanced through round robin pool play with a 2-1 record to make the main bracket. There, Popke fell to Thunder Ridge No. 1 Regan Leishman, 3-6, 3-6.
No. 2 Cedar Shepard and No. 3 Thea Kraft each slotted into the consolation bracket after the group stage. Wood River’s girls doubles teams—Lucy Ford and Taylor Merrick; Sydney Nickum and Ashlynn Roth—also competed in the consolation bracket.
Mixed doubles teams find success
Wood River’s No. 1 mixed doubles team of Simon Weeks and Tenney Barrow qualified for the main draw with a 2-1 record in the round robin. They lost to Capital’s top team, 1-6, 1-6.
The No. 2 mixed doubles team of Cody McKinnon and Lili Beck didn’t make the main draw, but made noise in the consolation bracket. McKinnon and Beck won three straight matches to make consolation finals on Saturday. They finished runner up to Ridgevue’s Ashlyn Samuelson and Brad Wadley, 3-6, 4-6.
Wolverines get back on track vs. Mountain Home
Wood River ran its record in individual matches to 11-0 on Wednesday with a sweep of Mountain Home, 12-0. The Wolverines won eight matches on the court and four by forfeit against an undermanned Tigers team. Here are the result from the match:
