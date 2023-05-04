23-05-03 WRHS tennis 2.jpg

Wood River High School tennis player Gus Sabina.

 Express photos by Willy Cook

Wood River put its undefeated start to the season to a test on April 28-29 as invitees to the 32-team Capital Tennis Classic in Boise.

The Wolverine boys finished sixth against teams spanning the state and athletic classifications. The girls came in 22nd. Collectively, the coed squad ended up in the middle of the pack, finishing 14th.

Every team was left chasing a dominant Boise High School squad. The Braves won both the boys and girls brackets to run away with the overall title.

23-05-03 WRHS tennis 10.jpg

Wood River High School No. 1 Boys Doubles team Chase Schwartz and Garin Beste.
23-05-03 WRHS tennis 14.jpg

Wood River High School No. 1 Girls Singles tennis player Jessica Popke.

mdee@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments